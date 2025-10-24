PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
44M AGO

PGA TOUR Americas star Michael Brennan leads Bank of Utah Championship

2 Min Read

Daily Wrap Up

Michael Brennan’s interview after Round 2 of Bank of Utah

Michael Brennan’s interview after Round 2 of Bank of Utah

    Written by Associated Press

    IVINS, Utah (AP) — Michael Brennan earned a Korn Ferry Tour spot with a dominant late-summer burst on PGA TOUR Americas. In two days at Black Desert in the Bank of Utah Championship, he charged to the top of a PGA TOUR leaderboard.

    Brennan shot a 6-under 65 on Friday to take a one-stroke lead in the darkness-suspended second round. Playing on a sponsor exemption, Brennan made a 40-foot eagle putt on the par-5 ninth.

    “It’s very exciting to be in a tour event,” Brennan said. “I wasn’t sure I was going to be play any this fall, so to have the opportunity to play in one is awesome. I’m just very grateful to be here. It’s been a really fun week so far. Hopefully, it stays that way.”

    The 23-year-old former Wake Forest player won three times in a four-event stretch on PGA TOUR Americas in August and September, and topped the season points list to take the first of 10 Korn Ferry Tour spots available on the Tour.

    “It’s given me so much great experience playing on (PGA TOUR Americas) this year and having some success,” said Brennan, who won in Windsor, Ontario, Brainerd, Minnesota, and Sherwood Park, Alberta. “I feel like I’ll definitely be more prepared for this weekend after having those experiences. I know it’s not the same level, but I am going to try to treat them the exact same and see what happens.”


    Michael Brennan’s interview after Round 2 of Bank of Utah

    Michael Brennan’s interview after Round 2 of Bank of Utah


    Brennan had a 10-under 132 total.

    Pierceson Coody (64), Jackson Suber (67) and Justin Lower (67) were 9-under. In the FedExCup standings, Suber is 127th, Lower 129th and Coody 133rd.

    After this week, only three tournaments remain in the season for players to finish among the top 100 in the FedExCup to keep full cards for the 2026 season. The top 100 has been reduced from 125 players keeping their cards a year ago.

    Defending champion Matt McCarty played his opening nine — the back nine on the course — in 7-under 28, then was 1-over the rest of the way for a 65. He was 8-under and entered the week 84th in the FedExCup.

    David Ford was 8-under with six holes left. Play was suspended because of darkness for the second straight day.

    First-round leader Thorbjørn Olesen was 7 under after a 70. He's 116th in the FedExCup.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Oct 24, 2025

    Homa fights through bone spur pain for bogey-free 66 at Bank of Utah

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Oct 24, 2025

    Defending champ McCarty posts second sub-30 score in 12 days, moves into contention in Utah

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Oct 24, 2025

    Cook goes from late entry to share of lead before darkness stops him at Bank of Utah

    Daily Wrap Up
    R2
    Suspended

    Bank of Utah Championship

    1

    Michael Brennan
    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F

    -10

    1

    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F

    T2

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F*

    -9

    T2

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F*

    T2

    Pierceson Coody
    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    -9

    T2

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    T2

    Justin Lower
    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    -9

    T2

    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    T5

    Matt McCarty
    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F*

    -8

    T5

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F*

    T5

    Takumi Kanaya
    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    -8

    T5

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW