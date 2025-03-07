Shane Lowry enjoys challenge, builds two-shot lead at Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

“I think it's my iron play is good, and conservative when it needs to be,” Lowry said in explaining why he enjoys a tough test. “I just like the grind of ‘pars are good,’ you know? There's a lot of weeks out here where you shoot level par for nine holes and you feel like you're beating your head against the wall. Whereas weeks like this, level par after nine, you're actually doing OK. You're a run away from having a lovely day.