Harris English holds off Sam Stevens to win by one at Farmers Insurance Open

“Finally we got in the winner’s circle here,” he said. “I’ve been close a long time. I was close at the U.S. Open, and Jon (Rahm) birdied the last couple of holes. I feel like I’ve been right there here. I love the setup, and kind of everything aligned this week. I played an unbelievable round yesterday ... (but) it’s tough. Your emotions are all over the place, but I knew that being out here for 14 years, I’ve got to use that to my advantage. The guys that were around me had not won before, so I knew I had a little bit of an upper hand.”