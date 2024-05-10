PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Chris Gotterup closes with four straight birdies for 64, grabs second-round lead at Myrtle Beach Classic

    Written by Associated Press

    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Chris Gotterup birdied the final final four holes and six of the last eight for a 7-under 64 and a one-stroke lead over Robert MacIntyre on Friday after the second round of the PGA TOUR’s inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic.

    After making two birdies and and a bogey on the front nine at Dunes Golf and Beach Club, Gotterup played the back nine in 6-under 30 in windy conditions. He made a 50-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th and a 17-footer from the fringe on the par-4 18th.

    “Really just executing shots pretty solidly down the stretch there,” said Gotterup, the 24-year-old former University of Oklahoma player who is winless on the PGA TOUR. “It got pretty windy, so definitely a good finish.”

    He had a 12-under 130 total.

    “It’s a little tricky when you’ve got the wind going on some cross-wind holes, but I definitely can take advantage on a couple holes with some length,” Gotterup said. “Obviously, you’ve got to hit it straight to do that.”

    MacIntyre, the Scot who was tied for the first-round lead with Beau Hossler after a 64, shot a 67.

    “It’s been really good,” said MacIntyre, also seeking his first TOUR victory. “I think it’s difficult to back up a good round yesterday. Felt like I done that really well.”

    Jorge Campillo of Spain had his second 66 to get to 10-under. Hossler (69), Alex Smalley (65), Davis Thompson (68) and Alistair Docherty (68) were 9-under.

    Matt Atkins, who earned a spot through "The Q at Myrtle Beach" qualifier, sits at 4-under after back-to-back 69s. Blades Brown became the second 16-year-old in two weeks to make the cut at a PGA TOUR event after a second-round 67 brought him to 3-under. Brothers George Bryan IV and Wesley Bryan, who constitute the popular "Bryan Bros" YouTube channel, both missed the cut after finishing at 1-over and 1-under, respectively.

    The tournament is being held opposite the Wells Fargo Championship, a Signature Event in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Myrtle Beach winner will get a spot in the PGA Championship next week, but not in the Masters or a guaranteed spot in the remaining two $20 million Signature Events.

