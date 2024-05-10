Chris Gotterup closes with four straight birdies for 64, grabs second-round lead at Myrtle Beach Classic

Matt Atkins, who earned a spot through "The Q at Myrtle Beach" qualifier, sits at 4-under after back-to-back 69s. Blades Brown became the second 16-year-old in two weeks to make the cut at a PGA TOUR event after a second-round 67 brought him to 3-under. Brothers George Bryan IV and Wesley Bryan, who constitute the popular "Bryan Bros" YouTube channel, both missed the cut after finishing at 1-over and 1-under, respectively.