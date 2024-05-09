Beau Hossler, Robert MacIntyre share first-round lead at inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
Written by Associated Press
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Beau Hossler and Robert MacIntyre each shot 7-under 64 on Thursday to share the first-round lead at the inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic.
Hossler had an eagle, six birdies and a bogey at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club. The 29-year-old former University of Texas player is winless on TOUR.
“It’s obviously fairly gettable,” Hossler said. “But you’ve got to put the ball in the right place off the tee to have a shot to the green. The greens are pretty severe. "
Beau Hossler holes from bunker for eagle at Myrtle Beach
MacIntyre had eight birdies and a bogey. The 27-year-old Scot, who played on the 2023 Ryder Cup for Team Europe, rebounded from a bogey on the par-4 eighth with a closing birdie on the par-3 ninth.
“Kind of built up a bit of momentum and then just hung on to it, really,” MacIntyre said. “It got really tough on the back nine, so I was just trying to manage the misses well."
Davis Thompson, Alistair Docherty, Zecheng Dou and Alejandro Tosti were a stroke back.
The tournament is an Additional Event to the Wells Fargo Championship. The winner will get a spot in the PGA Championship next week but not a guaranteed spot in the remaining two $20 million Signature Events on the TOUR.
Making his debut on TOUR, 16-year-old Blades Brown opened with a 1-over 72. Blades received a sponsor's exemption to play. Popular YouTube golfer George Bryan IV, who also received a sponsor's exemption in the event, opened with a 2-over 73. His brother Wesley Bryan shot a 1-under 70. Matt Atkins, who earned a spot in "The Q at Myrtle Beach qualifier," opened with a 2-under 69.