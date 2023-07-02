Bernhard Langer wins U.S. Senior Open for record 46th PGA TOUR Champions title

“I knew it was going to be a tough day just because Steve Stricker has been in top form,” Langer said. “He's winning basically every time he tees up or thereabouts. I knew he would want to have his streak going of three majors in a row, and I knew he was going to give it his all. The same with Jerry Kelly. He's one of the best ball strikers, very underrated golfer. I knew he would do well because he is one of the straightest hitters. The key this week, I think, was hitting the fairways. If you could keep it out of the cabbage, you had a chance.