Jimmy Walker takes three-shot lead at RBC Heritage

Walker has won six times on TOUR, the last in 2016 at the PGA Championship, his only major championship and the culmination of a rise to become one of the top Americans in golf. In the fall of that year, he went on a hunting trip in south Texas and fell ill afterward. He was diagnosed with Lyme disease the following spring and battled its effects for years. When he stepped away from the TOUR last year, he wasn't sure he would ever return.