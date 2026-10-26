PGA Tour Studios adds Brian Gordon as executive producer, head of live content
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The PGA Tour announced Monday the addition of Brian Gordon as executive producer and head of live content for PGA Tour Studios as part of the organization’s continued investment in its media, production and fan engagement capabilities. (Chris Condon/PGA Tour)
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA Tour announced Monday the addition of Brian Gordon as PGA Tour Studios' executive producer and head of live content as part of the organization’s continued investment in PGA Tour Studios and its media, production and fan engagement capabilities.
Gordon will lead editorial vision and creative execution across live programming produced by PGA Tour Studios, bringing decades of experience in sports broadcast and production. Beginning with the Tour on Oct. 26, Gordon will report to Luis Goicouria, executive vice president and general manager, PGA Tour Studios.
“Live competition is at the heart of how fans experience the PGA Tour, and we have a tremendous opportunity to continue raising the bar in how we bring it to them,” Goicouria said. “Brian brings extensive experience across sports broadcast and production, along with a strong track record of innovation. His leadership will help us continue to evolve our live product and bring fans closer to our players and the competition.”
Gordon will oversee live production for more than 4,000 hours of PGA Tour Live on the ESPN App, PGA Tour Champions and the Korn Ferry Tour, as well as recent programming enhancements including "Marquee Group: Quiet Please" and "Betcast presented by DraftKings."
He will lead the continued innovation of the Tour's live production strategy, which expanded in 2026 with PGA Tour Live coverage of The Sentry (Hawaii) and FedExCup Playoffs across ESPN linear platforms. As the Tour further builds on these opportunities in 2027 and beyond, his knowledge and experience will be key in elevating broadcast quality and delivering a premier viewing experience for fans.
Together with Ryan Holcomb, who was named senior vice president and head of original content in September, Gordon will help guide PGA Tour Studios’ continued expansion across live and original programming, reaching fans through premium storytelling and world-class production capabilities.
“The PGA Tour showcases the most compelling competition in professional golf, and live production plays an important role in how fans experience it,” Gordon said. “There is already a great foundation in place, and I look forward to working with the team to continue pushing the live product forward through great storytelling, innovative coverage and world-class execution.”
Gordon, a two-time Sports Emmy Award winner, brings more than three decades of experience in sports production, broadcasting and media to the PGA Tour. He most recently served as global head of programming and audience for Motorsport Network, overseeing a global team responsible for daily editorial, social and video content across the company’s digital and social platforms.
Gordon previously served as senior vice president and executive producer for the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), overseeing production for more than 300 live domestic, world and local broadcasts and managing relationships with CBS, ESPN and Prime Video, among others. He also served as an executive producer of the NWSL’s first Prime Video docuseries, "For the Win: NWSL," and helped drive the league’s record-breaking media rights agreement in 2024.
Prior to his time with the NWSL, Gordon served as senior vice president of marketing and media for the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, where he led production and operations for more than 80 hours of original and live-event programming for NBC, NBC Sports Network and the Olympic Channel. His career also includes production roles with NBC Sports, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Productions and ABC Sports, where his work spanned the Olympic Games, Super Bowl, Monday Night Football, Indianapolis 500, college football, horse racing and golf, including the PGA Tour, U.S. Open, The Open Championship and PGA Championship.
As part of the Tour’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its leadership team, the organization continues to recruit for several additional senior leadership positions, including a chief financial officer, executive vice president of talent and culture, head of government relations and senior vice president of corporate development. Additional details will be shared as those appointments are announced.