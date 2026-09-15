AbbVie named Official Pharmaceutical Sponsor of PGA TOUR, 2026 Presidents Cup; launches Birdies for Brain Health campaign

“Purpose and community impact have long been part of the PGA TOUR's identity, and AbbVie Birdies for Brain Health gives us a meaningful way to build on that legacy," said Dan Glod, PGA TOUR executive vice president, corporate partnerships. "We are proud to welcome AbbVie as the Official Pharmaceutical Sponsor of the PGA TOUR and the 2026 Presidents Cup, and to use the reach of golf to help raise awareness and support people living with brain health conditions and their care partners."