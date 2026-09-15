AbbVie named Official Pharmaceutical Sponsor of PGA TOUR, 2026 Presidents Cup; launches Birdies for Brain Health campaign
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(Jennifer Perez/PGA TOUR)
NORTH CHICAGO, Ill.– AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), a global pharmaceutical leader, and the PGA TOUR announced Tuesday a partnership naming AbbVie the Official Pharmaceutical Sponsor of the PGA TOUR and the 2026 Presidents Cup. Through this new partnership, AbbVie introduces Birdies for Brain Health, a multi-year, purpose-driven campaign that turns birdies into more than a score by raising awareness and advancing support for people living with brain health conditions and their care partners.
Birdies for Brain Health will launch at the 2026 Presidents Cup at Medinah Country Club, near AbbVie’s global headquarters in North Chicago, Illinois. The campaign will begin with a donation in recognition of the more than 1 in 3 people globally affected by a neurological disorder.* The donation will be shared among six patient advocacy organizations advancing science, awareness and support across migraine, mental health conditions and Parkinson’s disease.
In 2027, Birdies for Brain Health will scale through donations for every birdie at PGA TOUR Signature Events and the FedExCup Playoffs. Signature Events are limited-field PGA TOUR tournaments featuring many of the TOUR’s top players, with increased purses and FedExCup points.
The organizations AbbVie is supporting through Birdies for Brain Health include:
- American Migraine Foundation
- National Headache Foundation
- Mental Health America
- National Alliance on Mental Illness
- The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research
- Parkinson’s Foundation
“Neurological and mental health conditions affect more than the individual living with the disease. They can impact families and entire support networks,” said Tracie Haas, senior vice president, corporate affairs, AbbVie. “Through our partnership with the PGA TOUR, we have a unique opportunity to elevate patient and care partner voices, support patient advocacy organizations and raise awareness of the critical need for continued research, innovation and care for the communities we serve.”
“Purpose and community impact have long been part of the PGA TOUR's identity, and AbbVie Birdies for Brain Health gives us a meaningful way to build on that legacy," said Dan Glod, PGA TOUR executive vice president, corporate partnerships. "We are proud to welcome AbbVie as the Official Pharmaceutical Sponsor of the PGA TOUR and the 2026 Presidents Cup, and to use the reach of golf to help raise awareness and support people living with brain health conditions and their care partners."
AbbVie will work with Gary Woodland, one of the U.S. captain’s assistants for the 2026 Presidents Cup and 2019 U.S. Open champion, to bring Birdies for Brain Health to life through storytelling and engagement. Woodland underwent surgery in 2023 to remove a benign brain lesion and has spoken publicly about the physical, mental and emotional challenges of his recovery.
“My experience has shown me how important awareness, support and a strong community can be when someone is facing a health challenge," said Woodland. "Birdies for Brain Health gives us a meaningful way to use golf's platform to support organizations advancing science and patient advocacy, while helping people with brain health conditions and their care partners know they are not alone.”
For more information about Birdies for Brain Health and AbbVie’s purpose-driven partnership with the PGA TOUR, visit www.abbvie.com/PGATOUR.
Sources
*World Health Organization. “Global status report on neurology.” October 2025. Accessed Aug. 5, 2026. https:/www.who.int/publications/i/item/9789240116139