PGA Tour strengthens senior leadership team to support long-term growth, innovation
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The PGA Tour announced Tuesday the addition of three experienced executives to its senior leadership team as part of the organization’s continued investment in the talent and capabilities needed to support its long-term growth strategy. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Tyler Rutstein joins as Chief Marketing Officer, Mike Mahar as Chief Technology Officer and John Fizer as SVP, Investor Relations
Tyler Rutstein joins as Chief Marketing Officer, Mike Mahar as Chief Technology Officer and John Fizer as SVP, Investor Relations
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA Tour announced Tuesday the addition of three experienced executives to its senior leadership team as part of the organization’s continued investment in the talent and capabilities needed to support its long-term growth strategy. Tyler Rutstein joins the Tour as Chief Marketing Officer, Mike Mahar as Chief Technology Officer and John Fizer as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations.
The new executives bring extensive experience spanning sports, entertainment, hospitality, technology, finance and consumer brands. Rutstein, Mahar and Fizer will report to Andy Weitz, President, Enterprise Operations, who oversees Marketing, PGA Tour Studios, Technology, Investor Relations and Board Administration. Rutstein will lead the Tour’s marketing function, Mahar will lead technology and Fizer will lead investor relations. Luis Goicouria leads PGA Tour Studios as Executive Vice President and General Manager of PGA Tour Studios, while Jessica Powell, Vice President, Board & Marketing Administration, leads the Board Administration function.
“The PGA Tour’s growth and future ambitions require strong leadership and world-class expertise across our business,” said Weitz. “Tyler, Mike and John each have a proven track record of leading high-performing teams and delivering results in their respective fields. Their leadership will help drive innovation across the organization and strengthen how we serve our fans, players and partners.”
Tyler Rutstein, chief marketing officer
A proven builder of consumer-first brands and high-performing teams, Tyler Rutstein joins the Tour with deep experience across sports, entertainment, commerce and culture. Most recently serving as SVP, Global Brand & Americas Marketing at Under Armour, Rutstein oversaw global brand management and creative, the Americas marketing organization, social and shoppable commerce strategy, sports marketing, marketing operations, and entertainment and influencer marketing. Previously, he served as Chief Brand Officer and VP of Commerce at Overtime, where he helped scale the company’s commerce and apparel business from launch to eight figures in revenue while shaping brand strategy across various Overtime leagues. His career also includes nearly a decade at Adidas, where he led global and U.S. marketing, merchandising and collaboration strategies tied to major franchises, cultural moments and key city growth initiatives. With expertise spanning brand building, demand creation, media, e-commerce, strategic partnerships, licensing, content and platform strategy, Rutstein brings a modern, creative and commercially minded approach to his role as Chief Marketing Officer. Rutstein, who will report to Weitz, will begin with the Tour on Oct. 5.
“The PGA Tour is one of the most iconic brands in sports, and this is a tremendous opportunity to help shape how the Tour connects with fans in new and more meaningful ways,” said Rutstein. “I’m excited to lead this team as we build a modern marketing approach that strengthens the Tour brand, drives deeper engagement and brings new audiences closer to the game.”
Mike Mahar, chief technology officer
Across more than two decades in information technology leadership, Mike Mahar has driven enterprise modernization, operational excellence and customer engagement at scale. Most recently at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Mahar led a comprehensive technology transformation that consolidated fragmented systems, migrated the enterprise to AWS and SaaS-based platforms, dramatically improved reliability and reduced technology spend, while also advancing one of the hospitality industry’s most visible AI strategies. His work has included deploying personalization engines, AI-powered guest experiences, customer-facing applications and product-led operating models that improved conversion, engagement, loyalty performance and commercial outcomes across a global portfolio. Known for aligning technology investment with business strategy, Mahar has led large, globally distributed teams through major cloud migrations, acquisitions, organizational redesigns and AI adoption, building cultures rooted in accountability, trust and measurable results. As Chief Technology Officer, he brings a strong blend of technical depth, commercial orientation, operational discipline and people-centered leadership to help shape the PGA Tour’s next chapter of digital, data and AI-driven fan engagement. Drawing on his deep experience with consumer data, personalization and loyalty programs, Mahar will help the Tour better understand its fans, strengthen fan relationships and create more relevant, connected experiences across its digital platforms. Mahar, who will report to Weitz, will begin with the Tour on Oct. 5.
“Technology is central to how fans discover, experience and stay connected to sports, and the PGA Tour has a powerful opportunity to lead in that space,” said Mahar. “I’m thrilled to join the Tour and help advance a digital strategy that enhances the fan experience and creates scalable platforms for innovation across the organization.”
John Fizer, senior vice president, Investor Relations
Spanning private wealth management, investment advisory, legal training and competitive golf, John Fizer’s background gives him a distinctive perspective at the intersection of finance, investor relations and the golf industry. Most recently Chief Investment Officer of Mill Hill, an independent advisory practice he built from the ground up, Fizer previously served as an Executive Director at JPMorgan Private Bank and as a Private Wealth Advisor at Goldman Sachs, advising ultra-high-net-worth families, founders and family offices on complex investment, liquidity, tax-aware and concentrated-asset strategies. Earlier in his career, he worked in sales and trading compliance at Barclays, earned a J.D. from Rutgers Law School and graduated from the University of Virginia, where he captained the men’s golf team. A former professional golfer who competed on developmental tours and former Acushnet team member who worked on nationwide marketing initiatives, Fizer brings a rare combination of sophisticated investor relationship experience, financial communication expertise and firsthand credibility within the golf ecosystem to his role as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Fizer, who will report to Weitz, joined the Tour on Sept. 14.
“The PGA Tour sits at a unique intersection of global brand strength and long-term strategic opportunity, further strengthened by the incredible partnership it shares with Strategic Sports Group,” said Fizer. “With the support and perspective of its investors, the Tour is well positioned to pursue new opportunities for growth and innovation over the short and long term. I’m excited to bring my experience to lead the Tour’s investor relations efforts and communicate a shared vision with clarity.”
Future leadership growth
As part of the Tour’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its leadership team, the organization continues to recruit for several additional senior leadership positions, including a Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of Talent & Culture, Head of Government Relations, Executive Producer and Head of Live Content, and Senior Vice President of Corporate Development. Additional details will be shared as those appointments are announced.