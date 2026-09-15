PGA Tour strengthens senior leadership team to support long-term growth, innovation

Across more than two decades in information technology leadership, Mike Mahar has driven enterprise modernization, operational excellence and customer engagement at scale. Most recently at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Mahar led a comprehensive technology transformation that consolidated fragmented systems, migrated the enterprise to AWS and SaaS-based platforms, dramatically improved reliability and reduced technology spend, while also advancing one of the hospitality industry’s most visible AI strategies. His work has included deploying personalization engines, AI-powered guest experiences, customer-facing applications and product-led operating models that improved conversion, engagement, loyalty performance and commercial outcomes across a global portfolio. Known for aligning technology investment with business strategy, Mahar has led large, globally distributed teams through major cloud migrations, acquisitions, organizational redesigns and AI adoption, building cultures rooted in accountability, trust and measurable results. As Chief Technology Officer, he brings a strong blend of technical depth, commercial orientation, operational discipline and people-centered leadership to help shape the PGA Tour’s next chapter of digital, data and AI-driven fan engagement. Drawing on his deep experience with consumer data, personalization and loyalty programs, Mahar will help the Tour better understand its fans, strengthen fan relationships and create more relevant, connected experiences across its digital platforms. Mahar, who will report to Weitz, will begin with the Tour on Oct. 5.