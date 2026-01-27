PGA TOUR taps Cutwater as Official Canned Cocktail in expanded partnership with Anheuser-Busch

”We could not be more thrilled to bring Cutwater’s award-winning canned cocktails to golf fans and the PGA TOUR as an official partner,” said Steve Wolf, vice president of Beyond Beer at Anheuser-Busch. “Social entertaining is the common thread between our portfolio of real cocktails and the sport of golf, making this partnership a no-brainer. Anheuser-Busch’s partnership with the PGA TOUR is second to none, and it’s an extraordinary opportunity for Cutwater to join our company’s legacy of brands showing up for golf fans across the country.”