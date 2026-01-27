PGA TOUR taps Cutwater as Official Canned Cocktail in expanded partnership with Anheuser-Busch
2 Min Read
Cutwater brand announced as the Official Canned Cocktail of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions. (Logan Bowles/PGA TOUR)
Written by Staff, PGA
SAN DIEGO and PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA TOUR and Anheuser-Busch announced Tuesday an expansion of their marketing relationship, tapping the popular Cutwater brand as the Official Canned Cocktail of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions.
The agreement, which currently runs through 2030, will see Cutwater engage across the PGA TOUR landscape, centered around media and digital placements on various PGA TOUR platforms. Cutwater will also have an on-site presence for fans at the TOUR's flagship event, THE PLAYERS Championship, two FedExCup Playoffs events, the FedEx St. Jude Championship and season-ending TOUR Championship, as well as other premier events, including the Farmers Insurance Open and Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
“We are excited to introduce Cutwater’s award-winning canned cocktails to PGA TOUR fans as our 2026 season kicks into gear,” said Dan Glod, PGA TOUR executive vice president, corporate partnerships. “We look forward to doing so alongside one of our longest tenured partners in Anheuser-Busch as we unlock fresh new ways to connect with our fans and players.”
Founded in 2016, Cutwater has established itself as a leader in premium ready‑to‑enjoy cocktails and became part of the Anheuser‑Busch family in 2019. Known for its high-quality ingredients, Cutwater is the No. 1 spirits-based ready-to-drink canned cocktail in the U.S.*
”We could not be more thrilled to bring Cutwater’s award-winning canned cocktails to golf fans and the PGA TOUR as an official partner,” said Steve Wolf, vice president of Beyond Beer at Anheuser-Busch. “Social entertaining is the common thread between our portfolio of real cocktails and the sport of golf, making this partnership a no-brainer. Anheuser-Busch’s partnership with the PGA TOUR is second to none, and it’s an extraordinary opportunity for Cutwater to join our company’s legacy of brands showing up for golf fans across the country.”
One of the TOUR’s longest-tenured Official Marketing Partners, Anheuser-Busch, began its partnership with the PGA TOUR in 1994 and added Michelob ULTRA as an official sponsor of the TOUR in 2002. In 2025, the company added a global rights category to its agreement that offered the brand untapped opportunities with golf globally and enhanced activation with the Presidents Cup. As part of its expanded partnership that year, Michelob ULTRA Zero was also named the “Official Non-Alcoholic Beer of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions.”
* Circana TUS HB Geo FY w/e 12/28/25