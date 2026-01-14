PGA TOUR, AWS expand partnership to transform golf content and fan experiences globally

Starting this week at the Sony Open in Hawaii, fans can expect a new feature within the PGA TOUR mobile app and website, a favorite players hub, powered by AWS technology. This personalized hub will allow fans to track their favorite players each week by curating up-to-date information, tournament week storylines as well as real-time stats and highlights, ensuring fans always have the most relevant information on their favorite stars no matter when they check in. For example, a fan following their favorite player will instantly see his latest round highlights and AI-generated storylines — all automatically updated and personalized without the fan having to search across multiple sources.