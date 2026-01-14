PGA TOUR, AWS expand partnership to transform golf content and fan experiences globally
Written by Staff
SEATTLE and PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. —The PGA TOUR announced Wednesday an expanded partnership with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), that will accelerate the transformation of how golf content is created, distributed and experienced worldwide. As the Global Official Cloud Provider for the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions, AWS continues to drive innovation, turning both on-course data and video capture as well as content from PGA TOUR Studios into immersive digital experiences that offer fans deeper and more personalized engagement.
Since 2021, the PGA TOUR and AWS have partnered together to deliver technical breakthroughs that are reshaping golf’s digital landscape. Using AWS AI infrastructure in a live production environment, the TOUR has modernized operations and scaled production capabilities, including:
- AI-driven shot-by-shot commentary to provide real-time analysis in TOURCAST of every shot by every player – 30,000 plus shots per tournament.
- Automated story generation that creates personalized content at scale for users of the PGA TOUR mobile app, enabling event recaps for all players in a field.
- A new expansion of the TOUR’s scoring system that successfully powered international events such as the Baycurrent Classic in Japan last season. This infrastructure enabled live testing of an advanced technology platform, which will expand delivery of TOURCAST to more international tournaments in 2026.
Starting this week at the Sony Open in Hawaii, fans can expect a new feature within the PGA TOUR mobile app and website, a favorite players hub, powered by AWS technology. This personalized hub will allow fans to track their favorite players each week by curating up-to-date information, tournament week storylines as well as real-time stats and highlights, ensuring fans always have the most relevant information on their favorite stars no matter when they check in. For example, a fan following their favorite player will instantly see his latest round highlights and AI-generated storylines — all automatically updated and personalized without the fan having to search across multiple sources.
AWS technology also supports the PGA TOUR’s World Feed, which formally launched in March 2025 to deliver unprecedented, exclusive content to professional golf fans across the globe. AWS will use generative AI-powered commentary to produce graphics and statistics within the live World Feed to offer fans deeper context to what they see real time in the broadcast, which reaches more than 200 countries and territories.
“We are excited to continue our AWS relationship with this expanded global partnership as we build on the progress we’ve made to further connect our fans across the globe with our players, events and content,” said Dan Glod, executive vice president, corporate partnerships at the TOUR. “AWS shares our vision for reimagining how the game and its supporting content is developed and delivered to fans around the world, and we are eager to build on that transformation with their support of PGA TOUR Studios and the World Feed.”
Originating from the TOUR’s newly opened content facility, PGA TOUR Studios, the World Feed is produced and curated exclusively for international media partners and their viewers, with weekly on-site commentators, a customized graphics package and up to six dedicated cameras at FedExCup events focused on international players. Demonstrating a commitment to global audiences, the live telecast is the first step toward producing localized live feeds and a major step toward enhancing the international fan experience.
"The PGA TOUR continues to push the boundaries of how AI can enhance sports experiences for fans, players and broadcasters,” said Kristin Shaff, global director of strategic partnerships at AWS. “By expanding our partnership, we’re enabling the TOUR to deliver new features at a global scale. Whether a fan is watching on-site at the Sony Open in Hawaii or on TV around the world, the future of sports content is personalized and we’re proud to help the PGA TOUR lead the way.”
The PGA TOUR and AWS began their official partnership in 2021, when AWS was named the Official Cloud Provider of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions, as well as the Official Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Deep Learning Cloud Provider. The expanded partnership demonstrates both organizations' commitment to creating more immersive, personalized and accessible golf experiences for fans worldwide. As part of the partnership, AWS also becomes a sponsor of the PGA TOUR’s app, website and World Feed.
In 2025, the DP World Tour also named AWS as its Official Cloud Provider. Together with the PGA TOUR’s long‑standing partnership with AWS, this highlights AWS’s deep, long‑term commitment to supporting golf at every level worldwide.