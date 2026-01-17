Draws and Fades: Defending champ Nick Taylor part of tantalizing head-to-head, 72-hole bet

For a tournament known for giving longshots a legitimate chance, it’s setting up to deliver again. Davis Riley (+230), who opened the week at +25000, is the leader in the clubhouse thanks to one of the best putting performances of the tournament. Riley currently leads the field in Stokes Gained: Putting, and after a shaky finish to last season that included two missed cuts in his final four events, a win this week would be a huge statement. If he can close it out, the Alabama product would earn his third PGA TOUR victory and his best finish since his T2 at the 2025 PGA Championship.