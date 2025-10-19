Good Good Championship to debut on PGA TOUR in 2026
3 Min Read
A view of Fazio Canyons golf course, host of the 2026 Good Good Championship. (Courtesy Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa)
PGA TOUR returns to Austin, Texas, with FedExCup Fall event, set for Nov. 9-15, 2026, at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa’s Fazio Canyons Course.
Written by Staff
AUSTIN, Texas, and PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA TOUR and Good Good Golf announced Monday a new PGA TOUR tournament, the Good Good Championship, set to debut in the 2026 FedExCup Fall at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa’s Fazio Canyons Course in Austin, Texas.
The inaugural tournament, taking place the week of Nov. 9-15, 2026, will be broadcast on Golf Channel and three properties produced from PGA TOUR Studios: PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, Sirius XM and the World Feed. The Good Good Championship will feature a field size of 120 players, with 500 FedExCup points awarded to the winner.
“The PGA TOUR is proud to return to the great city of Austin for the first time since 2023 for the Good Good Championship, an exciting new event as part of the FedExCup Fall,” said Tyler Dennis, PGA TOUR chief competitions officer. “We are pleased to partner with Good Good Golf and Omni Hotels & Resorts on this unique event as the PGA TOUR further connects and engages with our game’s younger fans.”
Since its inception in 2020, Good Good has grown into one of the fastest-growing brands in golf and has emerged as a leader at the intersection of media, community and premium products. Following a $45 million fundraise this past spring, Good Good doubled down on their commitment to live events and live programming, which have aired on YouTube, Peacock and GOLF Channel. The Good Good Championship marks the organization’s first partnership with the PGA TOUR, a multi-year agreement, and its first-ever sponsorship of a professional golf event.
“This tournament is designed to amalgamate our social and live communities together, across all demographics that are passionate about golf,” said Matt Kendrick, founder and CEO of Good Good. “We couldn’t ask for better partners in the PGA TOUR and Omni Hotels & Resorts, who not only appreciate our ethos but embrace it.”
Omni Barton Creek’s award-winning Fazio Canyons Course recently underwent an extensive renovation, with architect Tom Fazio playing a significant role in restoring the course he originally designed in 1999. The 7,433-yard, par-72 layout winds through limestone cliffs and the meandering Short Spring Branch, framed by stately red oaks and sycamores. Scenic vistas and strategically designed holes create a championship-caliber challenge for golfers while highlighting the natural beauty of the Texas Hill Country.
“We are thrilled the PGA TOUR, in partnership with Good Good Golf, is returning to Austin at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa for what is sure to be one of the highlights of the 2026 FedExCup Fall schedule,” said Kurt Alexander, president of Omni Hotels & Resorts. “Omni Barton Creek has a long-standing tradition of championship golf, and the Fazio Canyons Course will provide the perfect setting to showcase some of the best golfers in the world. Good Good is at the forefront of innovation and creativity in the golf space, and we look forward to working with them and the PGA TOUR to engage with golf fans in new and exciting ways.”
HNS Sports Group, an Ohio-based event management LLC specializing in golf, will manage the event.