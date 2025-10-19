Good Good Championship to debut on PGA TOUR in 2026

“We are thrilled the PGA TOUR, in partnership with Good Good Golf, is returning to Austin at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa for what is sure to be one of the highlights of the 2026 FedExCup Fall schedule,” said Kurt Alexander, president of Omni Hotels & Resorts. “Omni Barton Creek has a long-standing tradition of championship golf, and the Fazio Canyons Course will provide the perfect setting to showcase some of the best golfers in the world. Good Good is at the forefront of innovation and creativity in the golf space, and we look forward to working with them and the PGA TOUR to engage with golf fans in new and exciting ways.”