PGA TOUR announces additions to senior leadership team

Prasad has more than two decades of experience as an entrepreneur and operating executive in the entertainment industry across sports, live events, broadcast, digital media and music. Most recently, he served as SVP of business development and strategic investments at the NFL, a role in which he oversaw media and content partnerships, as well as the NFL’s investment platform, 32 Equity. Prior to the NFL, Prasad was the president and CEO of Music Reports Inc., a leading music rights administration and data company and was the co-CEO of Townsquare Media, a diversified media, marketing solutions and live events company he co-founded in 2010 and took public on the NYSE in 2014.