PGA TOUR announces additions to senior leadership team
4 Min Read
(Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Dhruv Prasad, Paul Hicks add specialized commercial and public policy capabilities; CMO Andy Weitz, CLO Neera Shetty take on expanded roles.
Written by Staff
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – PGA TOUR Chief Executive Officer Brian Rolapp announced Friday several updates to the TOUR’s senior leadership team, aimed to further strengthen the organization and deliver more value to fans, players and partners. Headlining the changes are two additions to the TOUR: Dhruv Prasad as Chief Commercial Officer and Paul Hicks as Executive Vice President, Strategic Communications and Public Policy. Further, Andy Weitz is expanding his role as Chief Marketing Officer, and Neera Shetty, Chief Legal Officer and EVP, Social Responsibility, will take on interim oversight of additional administrative functions.
“Since Day 1, I have been committed to taking the steps necessary to achieve sustainable success for the PGA TOUR,” said Rolapp. “During my first 90 days in the role, we have identified opportunities to further integrate our teams and add new capabilities to accelerate our growth — for the benefit of our fans, players and partners. Dhruv and Paul bring specific experience that will complement our existing team and further strengthen key functions within the organization, and Andy and Neera will help further integrate our operations and elevate the TOUR in their expanded roles.”
Dhruv Prasad, Chief Commercial Officer
In his new role with the TOUR, Prasad will report to Rolapp, with oversight of the following business units: corporate partnerships, media business development (both domestic and international), broadcasting, gaming, international, licensing and merchandising, PGA TOUR events, golf course properties and corporate strategy.
Prasad has more than two decades of experience as an entrepreneur and operating executive in the entertainment industry across sports, live events, broadcast, digital media and music. Most recently, he served as SVP of business development and strategic investments at the NFL, a role in which he oversaw media and content partnerships, as well as the NFL’s investment platform, 32 Equity. Prior to the NFL, Prasad was the president and CEO of Music Reports Inc., a leading music rights administration and data company and was the co-CEO of Townsquare Media, a diversified media, marketing solutions and live events company he co-founded in 2010 and took public on the NYSE in 2014.
“I’m thrilled to join the PGA TOUR at such a pivotal moment for the organization,” said Prasad. “I look forward to working together with Brian, the team and our partners to further grow and innovate the commercial engine of the TOUR.”
Paul Hicks, EVP, Strategic Communications and Public Policy
Hicks will report to Rolapp and oversee the TOUR’s communications strategy as well as build dedicated capabilities focused on public policy and government relations.
Hicks brings decades of experience in strategic communications and public relations. For the past 10 years, he has served as a partner at FGS Global, a leading stakeholder strategy firm where he helped lead its Global Sports Practice. Prior to joining FGS Global, he was the EVP of communications and public affairs at the NFL, leading the league’s communications, public affairs and social responsibility functions.
“As a golfer, tournament volunteer, caddie and a fan of the sport, it’s an honor to be a part of the PGA TOUR,” said Hicks. “I look forward to working with our stakeholders and members of the media in telling the story of the TOUR.”
Andy Weitz, Chief Marketing Officer
Weitz, who joined the TOUR in August 2024, will continue to report to Rolapp and take on leadership of all content creation and production, as well as analytics, research and technology to further increase focus on fan engagement and brand building. In his expanded role, Weitz will lead an integrated PGA TOUR Studios team that is responsible for social, digital, original and studio content, live remote production, digital platforms, broadcast technologies, golf technologies, data science and technology solutions. In addition, Weitz will continue to build out investor relations and assume responsibility for board administration.
Neera Shetty, Chief Legal Officer and Interim Chief Administrative Officer
Shetty – a member of the TOUR’s legal team since 2008 who was promoted to Chief Legal Officer in April 2024 – will assume additional administrative oversight on an interim basis while the organization assesses its long-term structure and needs. These added areas of responsibility include talent and culture, community and public engagement, global workplace and facilities management, the First Tee and aviation.
The TOUR’s leadership updates come with the announcement that Allison Keller, Chief Administrative Officer, and Rick Anderson, Chief Commercial Officer, are retiring at the end of the year. Additionally, Len Brown is transitioning from his current role as Chief Global Business Ventures to a new role as Special Advisor to the TOUR, reporting to Rolapp.
Added Rolapp: “Allison Keller and Rick Anderson have been instrumental in the TOUR’s growth for several decades. We all thank them for their service and congratulate them as they begin the next chapter of their careers. I’m also grateful to Len Brown for his trusted leadership and look forward to working together closely in his new role as a Special Advisor to the TOUR.”
Prasad and Hicks will begin their new roles at the TOUR on Oct. 28 and Nov. 3, respectively.