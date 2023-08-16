EA SPORTS and PGA TOUR multi-year agreement in Golf Clash continues with the TOUR Championship

Golf Clash, created and developed by Playdemic - An Electronic Arts Studio, is one of the leading mobile games in the United States and the United Kingdom, with 111 million worldwide lifetime downloads. In 2022 alone, there were 1.3 billion gameplay minutes and 5.7 million hole-in-ones in Golf Clash. The game has been honored with multiple industry awards including the BAFTA Games Mobile Game of the Year (2018), Mobile Games Awards Game of the Year (2018), PocketGamer.biz Game of the Year (2017) and The Independent Game Developers’ Association (TIGA) Awards Game of the Year (2017).