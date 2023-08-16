EA SPORTS and PGA TOUR multi-year agreement in Golf Clash continues with the TOUR Championship
3 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
● The partnership brings real-world PGA TOUR courses and iconic events to Golf Clash, which has grown to over 111 million lifetime downloads worldwide.
● The multiyear agreement also brings real-world golf courses to an EA SPORTS mobile game, in addition to the EA SPORTS PGA TOUR console and PC offerings.
● Celebrate the conclusion of the FedExCup Playoffs with the TOUR Championship 9-Hole Cup tournament at the iconic East Lake Golf Club.
For the first time in Golf Clash, players will be able to compete in the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club. This event not only marks the culmination of the FedExCup Playoffs but also the first year of a multiyear EA SPORTS and PGA TOUR agreement, which brings a series of real-world courses and iconic events into Golf Clash over the coming years.
To celebrate the event, nine of the TOUR Championship holes at East Lake Golf Club will be available to play in Golf Clash fromAugust 24th to August 27th, with practice rounds starting on August 21st. Dubbed the TOUR Championship 9-Hole Cup, the in-game tournament is free to enter and will include nine iconic holes of the historic East Lake Golf Club, featuring a compelling combination of both competitive and enjoyable options for players.
“Our player communities keep growing, seven years into the game, and we’re thrilled to see that we have a competitive golf game that continues to attract new mobile players,” said Andrew Pedersen, Vice President of Mobile Sports at Electronic Arts. “Our focus remains on providing them with the best gameplay experience and we’re excited to give them the opportunity to play the TOUR Championship and East Lake Golf Club in Golf Clash.”
“Golf is not only a competitive sport, but it also has a storied history,” said Len Brown, Chief Legal Officer and Executive Vice President, Licensing at PGA TOUR. “Through the TOUR Championship in Golf Clash, the community will get a chance to play historic East Lake Golf Club - including the challenging Hole 15, which is a great draw for new fans to participate in the sport, while allowing existing fans to commemorate its heritage.”
Starting August 21st, Golf Clash players can attempt to land a hole-in-one at the iconic 15th in The TOUR Championship Golden Shot event, potentially earning rewards and a unique, officially licensed East Lake Ball in-game. An additional officially licensed The TOUR Championship Ball will be available for purchase between August 23rd to August 25th for all Golf Clash players at the in-game store.
Golf Clash, created and developed by Playdemic - An Electronic Arts Studio, is one of the leading mobile games in the United States and the United Kingdom, with 111 million worldwide lifetime downloads. In 2022 alone, there were 1.3 billion gameplay minutes and 5.7 million hole-in-ones in Golf Clash. The game has been honored with multiple industry awards including the BAFTA Games Mobile Game of the Year (2018), Mobile Games Awards Game of the Year (2018), PocketGamer.biz Game of the Year (2017) and The Independent Game Developers’ Association (TIGA) Awards Game of the Year (2017).
Want to know more about Golf Clash? Visit the official site to download Golf Clash for iOS, Android, Amazon or Facebook, or join the conversation on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.