Arccos announces strategic fundraising round headlined by the PGA TOUR and golf’s top equipment manufacturers
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
STAMFORD, Conn–Arccos, the world’s largest on-course tracking system and a leader in connected A.I. golf products, today announced a strategic fundraising round featuring several of the game’s biggest brands and most impactful businesses, headlined by the PGA TOUR alongside PING, Inc., TaylorMade Golf Company, COBRA PUMA GOLF and Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. among others. In conjunction with this investment, Arccos has also been designated “The Official Game Tracker of the PGA TOUR.”
Arccos provides the ability for golfers to capture their performance on more than 40,000 courses worldwide and track their game just like the pros, who have access to information on the PGA TOUR through real-time data collected by ShotLink powered by CDW. The Arccos Caddie App automatically captures every shot a golfer takes, provides an A.I. powered GPS rangefinder, caddie advice and personalized analytics for all game facets.
“This strategic round, validated by participation of many prominent brands in golf, further strengthens our ability to achieve Arccos’ mission of harnessing data and A.I. for game improvement,” said Sal Syed, Arccos CEO & Co-Founder. “With the support of these industry-leading partners, we’ll be able to fully leverage and accelerate the growth of the game’s largest data set. Our goal is to help the game’s ecosystem, allowing golfers, coaches, club fitters and product designers make smarter decisions that are based on real performance data.”
“On the PGA TOUR, we understand the value of collecting and reporting information on every shot, by every player during tournament competitions,” said Lance Stover, PGA TOUR Senior Vice President, New Ventures. “Arccos’ offering is geared to consumers who are not able to compete on TOUR. Given the size of the golf industry, the sophistication of Arccos’ game tracking solution and the OEM partners it has in place, a tremendous opportunity exists to bring this capability to many more golfers, and we’re thrilled to be part of that journey.”
Since Arccos launched, its members have taken more than 750 million shots while playing over 16 million rounds with the system in 162 countries. That underpins golf’s largest on-course dataset that today includes 1.1 trillion unique data points.
“Data is an essential tool for golf equipment companies. We’re utilizing insights from Arccos data to fuel club design and fitting, and ultimately craft a closer relationship with our consumers through their experiences on the golf course,” said John K. Solheim, PING President and CEO.
Arccos will continue to be managed and operated by the existing and long-standing Arccos leadership team. The PGA TOUR and top equipment manufacturers will become minority shareholders in the company.