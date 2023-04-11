PGA TOUR, Discover South Carolina ink multi-year partnership
Agreement designates Discover South Carolina as an Official Tourism Sponsor of PGA TOUR
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – The PGA TOUR and Discover South Carolina today announced a five-year Official Marketing Partnership that designates the Palmetto State’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism as an Official Tourism Sponsor of the PGA TOUR.
The agreement, through 2027, will see Discover South Carolina engage across the PGA TOUR landscape, including through digital activations and creative content as well as at PGA TOUR and DP World Tour tournaments. Just as critically, the partnership will further solidify the State of South Carolina as a world-class destination for recreation and golf – including this week at the RBC Heritage, which as a PGA TOUR designated event in 2023 will welcome the deepest and most talented field to Harbour Town Golf Links in tournament history.
“We are thrilled to have Discover South Carolina on board as an Official Marketing Partner, a testament to the Palmetto State’s rich contributions to golf history and its reputation as a must-visit tourist destination for golf enthusiasts,” said Brian Oliver, PGA TOUR Executive Vice President, Corporate Partnerships. “The State of South Carolina has been an ardent supporter of golf and the PGA TOUR, and we have been fortunate to work more closely than ever with the state these last several years as they supported several events throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. We look forward to continuing and building upon that partnership during these next five years.”
This week’s RBC Heritage returns to Hilton Head Island for its 55th playing, established in South Carolina in 1969 when Arnold Palmer took home the inaugural event. Congaree Golf Club in nearby Ridgeland, South Carolina, also hosted events in both 2021 and 2022 as the PGA TOUR navigated the pandemic, as Garrick Higgo took home the Palmetto Championship in 2021 before Rory McIlroy claimed THE CJ CUP in South Carolina last October.
The State of South Carolina has also hosted the Korn Ferry Tour’s annual BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX every year since 1992. The Tour returns to Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina, June 8-11, 2023.
“This marketing partnership is an incredible opportunity to invite the PGA TOUR fanbase to discover South Carolina,” said Duane Parrish, Director, South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism. “With more than 350 courses from the mountains to the coast, we have something for every golfer and every golf vacation. From the experienced golf groups looking for a destination with easy access to multiple challenging courses to the families looking for a getaway with laid-back courses and a lot of off-course activities, we have it all – and we are easy to get to. We are thrilled to use this opportunity to show more golfers why South Carolina is a must-visit destination.”
A celebrated sector of South Carolina’s $29 billion tourism industry, golf had an estimated $3.3 billion impact on the state’s economy in 2021 – contributing 38,000 jobs and $18.3 million in Admissions Tax collections that year. Golf generates more income than any other single entertainment or recreation activity in the state, and visitors who play golf during their trip to South Carolina spend an additional $1.1 billion off-course.
The International Association of Golf Travel Operators (IAGTO) also named South Carolina among the top five golf destinations in the world for 2023, the only U.S. destination to make the global Golf Destination of the Year list.