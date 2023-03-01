PGA TOUR, Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation and Mastercard extend relationship to enhance experiences for fans
Mastercard to continue as the “Official Payment System of the PGA TOUR,” working alongside the Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation to honor Arnold Palmer’s legacy
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. – Today, Mastercard, The Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation and the PGA TOUR announced a multi-year extension to their longstanding sponsorship. Mastercard will maintain title sponsorship of the annual Arnold Palmer Invitational, remain the “Official Payment System of the PGA TOUR” and continue its impactful work with the Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation.
Dating back to 1995, the PGA TOUR and Mastercard will continue to provide Mastercard cardholders with access to select PGA TOUR tournaments and properties, as well as Priceless® Experiences at these events. Mastercard cardholders will also enjoy exclusive access to a new ticket portal, powered by Mastercard’s Click to Pay, where they can purchase tickets to more than 20 tournaments across the 2022-23 PGA TOUR season at a preferred price.
“The passion for sports is universal,” said Raja Rajamannar, Mastercard Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. “Our longstanding sponsorship of the PGA TOUR provides us a platform to connect this passion to purpose with the next generation of fans, all through our shared love of golf. We are honored to continue working together in support of Mr. Palmer’s unparalleled vision for a better world.”
Mastercard’s relationship with the Arnold Palmer Invitational began in 2004, and over the years the well-aligned pairing has helped to raise millions of dollars for children and families in the Orlando area and beyond.
“We are excited about Mastercard's commitment to the PGA TOUR and continued support of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, a celebration of Mr. Palmer's legacy as a caretaker of our game,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. “Thanks to Mastercard, the Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation and the Arnold Palmer Invitational have raised tens of millions for families all over the world. We are grateful to have Mastercard’s backing as we continue to recognize Mr. Palmer’s place in history and his passion for helping others.”
One of the PGA TOUR’s designated events in 2023, the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, is among three player-hosted invitationals. Along with The Genesis Invitational (hosted by Tiger Woods) and the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (hosted by Jack Nicklaus), they reflect the greatest names in golf history. The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard awards a $20 million purse, a three-year PGA TOUR exemption and 550 FedExCup points to the winner.
At this year’s Arnold Palmer Invitational, cardholders can take advantage of a host of exclusive Priceless® Experiences, including
• Access to the Mastercard Club and experience a multi-sensory brand showcase.
• Chance to play the Mastercard Mountain Valley CC course in PGA TOUR 2K23.
• Use a golf swing analysis and Mastercard’s Dynamic Yield solution for personalized club fitting.
• Experience the tournament’s first Small Business Marketplace, presented by Capital One Business, featuring two local food vendors and Capital One Business cardholders, Mi Apa Latin Café and DF Bakery. Each will receive a financial grant, Mastercard's Digital Doors toolkit, mentorship sessions and Tap to Pay technology to help them digitize their operations.
The Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation, the Arnold Palmer Invitational host organization, was created to honor its namesakes’ legacy in the game of golf and beyond, including in philanthropy. Committed to children’s health, youth character development and nature-focused wellness, the Foundation and tournament support numerous important efforts, including the Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and the Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies in Orlando; redevelopment of the city’s Lake Lorna Doone Park; the Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve in Mr. Palmer’s hometown of Latrobe, Pennsylvania; and numerous other efforts nationwide.
“No matter where my parents lived, they were committed to helping their communities and providing opportunities for the next generation,” said Amy Palmer Saunders, Chair Emeritus of the Foundation. “My dad believed in teamwork and in the good that golf can do. This sponsorship is an example of both and represents a strong and effective commitment to extending my parents’ legacy.”
Recognized as golf’s greatest ambassador, Arnold Palmer was the long-time host of the tournament, which moved to Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando in 1979. The tournament officially adopted his name in its title in 2007. The tournament continues to honor the legacy of Palmer, who passed away on September 25, 2016, at the age of 87.