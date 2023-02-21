PGA TOUR and Pacific Life announce five-year partnership
1 Min Read
Global insurance provider becomes Official Life Insurance Sponsor of PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – Pacific Life, a leading global life insurance and retirement solutions company, today announced a new five-year partnership with the PGA TOUR as part of its Official Marketing Program.
The agreement, which runs through 2027, gives Pacific Life the designation of “Official Life Insurance Sponsor of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions.”
“Pacific Life is the perfect fit as a member of the PGA TOUR’s Official Marketing Program, and we are excited to showcase their offerings and resources with our players and fans,” said Brian Oliver, PGA TOUR Executive Vice President, Corporate Partnerships. “Pacific Life’s steadfast commitment to providing financial security to individuals and families for 155 years make it an ideal company to partner with. We look forward to working alongside them moving forward.”
With the new TOUR relationship, Pacific Life plans to amplify its brand via broadcast and online advertising through multiple TOUR-owned media platforms. In addition, Pacific Life will support various tournaments on the schedule and also plans to engage with PGA TOUR players to deliver added brand awareness with a qualified audience.
“The TOUR marketing partnership is an evolution of our longstanding relationship with golf that connects us with a desirable and engaged audience,” said Tennyson Oyler, Pacific Life Senior Vice President, Brand Management and Corporate Affairs. “We are excited to build upon our brand and business with the world’s premier professional golf organization. We look forward to our involvement with players, fans, and tournaments and creating new opportunities for life insurance advisors and their clients to engage with Pacific Life.”