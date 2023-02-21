DraftKings and PGA TOUR expand relationship to launch Reignmakers PGA TOUR

The first Reignmakers PGA TOUR set, Genesis, is slated to drop March 6, 2023, on DraftKings Marketplace, with the game’s first contests scheduled to take place during THE PLAYERS Championship March 9-12, 2023. Golf fans will be able to build a collection of digital golfer cards at various tiers through pack drops, auctions and the secondary market on DraftKings Marketplace. Like Reignmakers Football and Reignmakers UFC, all digital golfer cards will be minted on the Polygon blockchain network. Each week during the PGA TOUR season, players will be able to enter their rosters into fantasy-style golf contests to compete to win millions in cash prizes.