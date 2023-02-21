DraftKings and PGA TOUR expand relationship to launch Reignmakers PGA TOUR
2 Min Read
Gamified digital player cards to feature some of the biggest names on the PGA TOUR
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. and BOSTON– The PGA TOUR and DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) today announced they are expanding their existing relationship to launch a new iteration of DraftKings’ gamified digital player card franchise. Reignmakers PGA TOUR, a digital player card-based, fantasy golf-style game, will offer golf fans opportunities to collect tiered digital golfer cards featuring some of the biggest names in golf and draft weekly fantasy golf lineups. Reignmakers PGA TOUR marks the third iteration of DraftKings’ Reignmakers franchise, following the release of Reignmakers Football and Reignmakers UFC.
“The PGA TOUR is always looking for new ways to bring fans closer to the game of golf, and DraftKings has been excellent in helping us achieve those goals since announcing our Official Daily Fantasy collaboration almost four years ago,” said Norb Gambuzza, PGA TOUR Senior Vice President, Media and Gaming. “This development represents an exciting new chapter in our relationship, and we are eager to present PGA TOUR fans with an exciting new way to engage with our sport and our athletes.”
The first Reignmakers PGA TOUR set, Genesis, is slated to drop March 6, 2023, on DraftKings Marketplace, with the game’s first contests scheduled to take place during THE PLAYERS Championship March 9-12, 2023. Golf fans will be able to build a collection of digital golfer cards at various tiers through pack drops, auctions and the secondary market on DraftKings Marketplace. Like Reignmakers Football and Reignmakers UFC, all digital golfer cards will be minted on the Polygon blockchain network. Each week during the PGA TOUR season, players will be able to enter their rosters into fantasy-style golf contests to compete to win millions in cash prizes.
“Web3 has ushered in a new level of fan engagement across sports, and DraftKings has been at the forefront of this movement through gamified digital player cards,” said Matt Kalish, DraftKings co-founder and President of DraftKings, North America. “We are thrilled to expand our relationship with the PGA TOUR and introduce their fans to this exciting technology with the latest iteration of our Reignmakers franchise.”
DraftKings has operated the PGA TOUR’s Official Daily Fantasy Game since 2019 as part of a multi-year, exclusive agreement and became the TOUR’s first Official Betting Operator in 2020. Later this year, the two organizations plan to debut a first-of-its-kind, year-round sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale, home of the WM Phoenix Open. The sportsbook is slated to feature 40 betting kiosks and seven ticket windows, in addition to more than 3,400 square feet of video walls and screens.
For more information on DraftKings Marketplace and related upcoming drops, customers can visit marketplace.draftkings.com. More in-depth details about Reignmakers PGA TOUR can be found here.