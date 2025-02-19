How Marcus Byrd, Chase Johnson are shaping future of Black golf

“That's why we are here,” he says. “They opened the doors for us, and you never know what is going to be the next door that's created … So if I can do 100th of what they did and be somewhat remembered by the end of my career, whether it's through wins or foundations, that's my biggest goal is to get to a point in my career to where I have the ability to really get behind organizations like the First Tee and APGA and situations to create opportunities for others as I can.