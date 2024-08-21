Jovaun Salcido finds hope, overcomes adversity with Evans Scholars Foundation

Salcido describes his childhood as being dark at times. The cycle of abuse his mother Alia endured was “horrific,” he says. He calls his grandmother, Darlene, the “light of my life at the beginning of my childhood.” She led him to become a Christian, which proved pivotal in his life. “I really thanked her for that, bringing me to God, because I think I was able to endure a lot more knowing that her and God are on my side,” Salcido says.