Taylor Montgomery betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Taylor Montgomery makes birdie on No. 17 at THE CJ CUP
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Taylor Montgomery will compete at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 in the 2026 Wyndham Championship. This marks his return to the $8.5 million event where Cam Young is the defending champion after winning at 22-under last year.
At the Wyndham Championship
- Montgomery has not competed in the tournament in the past five years.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Montgomery's recent performances
- Montgomery has one top-ten finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
- Montgomery has an average of -0.834 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Montgomery has averaged -1.189 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Montgomery's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|76-67
|-1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|69-72-71-71
|-1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T6
|69-63-69-70
|-17
|--
Montgomery's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.391
|-0.834
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.130
|-0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.057
|-0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.404
|-0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.982
|-1.189
Montgomery's advanced stats and rankings
- Montgomery posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.391 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.3 yards reflects his struggles off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Montgomery sported a -0.130 mark. He posted a 52.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Montgomery delivered a -0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.50 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 19.44% of the time with a 25.69% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.