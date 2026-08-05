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Taylor Montgomery betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Taylor Montgomery makes birdie on No. 17 at THE CJ CUP

Taylor Montgomery makes birdie on No. 17 at THE CJ CUP

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Taylor Montgomery will compete at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 in the 2026 Wyndham Championship. This marks his return to the $8.5 million event where Cam Young is the defending champion after winning at 22-under last year.

Latest odds for Montgomery at the Wyndham Championship.

At the Wyndham Championship

  • Montgomery has not competed in the tournament in the past five years.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Montgomery's recent performances

  • Montgomery has one top-ten finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
  • Montgomery has an average of -0.834 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Montgomery has averaged -1.189 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Montgomery's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC77-74+11--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-73+2--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC76-67-1--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC73-68-1--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3469-72-71-71-1--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT669-63-69-70-17--

Montgomery's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.391-0.834
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.130-0.079
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.057-0.034
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.404-0.241
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.982-1.189

Montgomery's advanced stats and rankings

  • Montgomery posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.391 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.3 yards reflects his struggles off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Montgomery sported a -0.130 mark. He posted a 52.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Montgomery delivered a -0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.50 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 19.44% of the time with a 25.69% Bogey Avoidance rate.

All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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