Jeremy Paul betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Jeremy Paul nearly aces No. 4, sets up birdie at 3M Open
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Jeremy Paul will tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 for the 2026 Wyndham Championship. Paul has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.
At the Wyndham Championship
- Paul has not competed in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Jeremy Paul's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T79
|72-69-72-74
|-1
|1.244
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|74
|70-68-76-73
|+7
|2.600
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|76-78
|+12
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T8
|69-67-70-71
|-11
|37.688
Jeremy Paul's recent performances
- Paul has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
- Paul has an average of -0.449 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.711 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Paul has averaged -2.270 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jeremy Paul's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.441
|-0.449
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.065
|-0.758
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.245
|-0.353
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.643
|-0.711
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.394
|-2.270
Jeremy Paul's advanced stats and rankings
- Paul has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.441 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranks among the tour competitors.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Paul sports a -1.065 mark. He has maintained a 64.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Paul has delivered a -0.643 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 30.35 Putts Per Round, and he breaks par 19.23% of the time.
- Paul currently sits 192nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 42 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.