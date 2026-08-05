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5H AGO

Jeremy Paul betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Jeremy Paul nearly aces No. 4, sets up birdie at 3M Open

Jeremy Paul nearly aces No. 4, sets up birdie at 3M Open

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Jeremy Paul will tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 for the 2026 Wyndham Championship. Paul has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.

Latest odds for Paul at the Wyndham Championship.

At the Wyndham Championship

  • Paul has not competed in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Jeremy Paul's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC75-70+3--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT7972-69-72-74-11.244
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC68-71-1--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-77+7--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian Open7470-68-76-73+72.600
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC76-78+12--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC76-73+7--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT869-67-70-71-1137.688

Jeremy Paul's recent performances

  • Paul has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
  • Paul has an average of -0.449 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.711 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Paul has averaged -2.270 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Jeremy Paul's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.441-0.449
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.065-0.758
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.245-0.353
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.643-0.711
Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.394-2.270

Jeremy Paul's advanced stats and rankings

  • Paul has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.441 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranks among the tour competitors.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Paul sports a -1.065 mark. He has maintained a 64.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Paul has delivered a -0.643 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 30.35 Putts Per Round, and he breaks par 19.23% of the time.
  • Paul currently sits 192nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 42 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Wyndham Championship

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