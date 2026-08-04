Danny Willett betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Danny Willett sinks 23-foot birdie putt on No. 4 at RBC Canadian
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Danny Willett returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9, 2026. Willett looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Willett's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|2022
|MC
|75-70
|+5
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Willett's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Willett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T21
|67-67-67-72
|-7
|39.100
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|66-73
|-1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|70
|69-67-70-75
|-3
|3.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|72-70-68-69
|-5
|5.756
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T56
|68-70-66-74
|-2
|5.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T42
|71-70-72-69
|-6
|6.922
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
Willett's recent performances
- Willett's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 21st at the Genesis Scottish Open with a score of 7-under.
- Willett has an average of -0.565 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.150 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.125 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Willett has an average of -0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Willett has averaged -0.313 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Willett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.472
|-0.565
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.285
|0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.146
|0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.110
|-0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.501
|-0.313
Willett's advanced stats and rankings
- Willett has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.472 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance is 293.7 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Willett sports a -0.285 mark in 2026. He has a 62.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Willett has delivered a 0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he has broken par 19.63% of the time.
- Willett ranks 182nd with 60 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026.
All stats in this article are accurate for Willett as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.