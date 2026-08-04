Danny Willett betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Willett's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 21st at the Genesis Scottish Open with a score of 7-under.

Willett has an average of -0.565 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.150 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.125 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Willett has an average of -0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.