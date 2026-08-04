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Danny Willett betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Danny Willett sinks 23-foot birdie putt on No. 4 at RBC Canadian

Danny Willett sinks 23-foot birdie putt on No. 4 at RBC Canadian

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Danny Willett returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9, 2026. Willett looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Willett at the Wyndham Championship.

Willett's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023MC70-72+2
2022MC75-70+5

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Willett's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Willett's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-76+2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT2167-67-67-72-739.100
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC66-73-1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson7069-67-70-75-33.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4572-70-68-69-55.756
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC76-73+5--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5668-70-66-74-25.500
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT4271-70-72-69-66.922
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-74+3--

Willett's recent performances

  • Willett's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 21st at the Genesis Scottish Open with a score of 7-under.
  • Willett has an average of -0.565 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.150 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.125 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Willett has an average of -0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Willett has averaged -0.313 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Willett's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.472-0.565
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.2850.150
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.1460.125
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.110-0.023
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.501-0.313

Willett's advanced stats and rankings

  • Willett has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.472 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance is 293.7 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Willett sports a -0.285 mark in 2026. He has a 62.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Willett has delivered a 0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he has broken par 19.63% of the time.
  • Willett ranks 182nd with 60 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026.

All stats in this article are accurate for Willett as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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