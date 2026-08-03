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Harry Hall betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Harry Hall sinks 8-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Travelers

Harry Hall sinks 8-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Travelers

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Harry Hall finished tied for 15th at 11-under in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of building on that solid performance in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Hall at the Wyndham Championship.

Hall's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1566-69-69-65-11
2024MC70-69-1
2023MC77-72+9

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Hall's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 11-under.
  • Hall's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 15th at 11-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Hall's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC72-69+1--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC77-67+4--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT5167-70-68-68-711.750
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-77+11--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4066-67-72-69-614.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2973-71-71-74+132.500
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-74+2--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC72-75+7--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT866-72-69-67-10187.500

Hall's recent performances

  • Hall has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 10-under.
  • Hall has an average of -0.464 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.410 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hall has averaged -1.035 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hall's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140-0.372-0.464
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green125-0.228-1.170
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130.3730.189
Average Strokes Gained: Putting330.3070.410
Average Strokes Gained: Total880.080-1.035

Hall's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.372 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.3 yards ranked 102nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sported a -0.228 mark that ranked 125th on TOUR. He ranked 145th with a 63.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hall delivered a 0.307 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.17.
  • Hall has accumulated 628 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 62nd on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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