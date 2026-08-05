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6H AGO

Charley Hoffman betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Charley Hoffman reaches par-5 No. 6 in two, makes birdie at 3M Open

Charley Hoffman reaches par-5 No. 6 in two, makes birdie at 3M Open

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Hoffman finished tied for 12th at 11-under in both 2024 and 2023 at this tournament. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving on his consistent recent performances at the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Hoffman at the Wyndham Championship.

Hoffman's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T1264-68-70-67-11
2023T1269-66-67-67-11
2022T6868-68-69-72-3

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Hoffman's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 11-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Hoffman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC73-69E--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-71+5--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC76-71+7--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-72+2--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5468-66-69-71-105.860
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-75-2--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-73E--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-69E--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC78-73+9--

Hoffman's recent performances

  • Hoffman's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 54th at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he scored 10-under.
  • He has an average of 0.032 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.854 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hoffman has averaged -2.395 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.0370.032
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.554-0.913
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.622-0.660
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.555-0.854
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.768-2.395

Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hoffman has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.037 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.7 yards shows solid length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoffman sports a -0.554 mark. He has a 62.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hoffman has delivered a -0.555 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.29, and he has broken par 19.53% of the time.
  • Hoffman currently ranks 207th with 6 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Wyndham Championship

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