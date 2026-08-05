Charley Hoffman betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Hoffman has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.037 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.7 yards shows solid length off the tee.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoffman sports a -0.554 mark. He has a 62.37% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hoffman has delivered a -0.555 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.29, and he has broken par 19.53% of the time.