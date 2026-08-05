Charley Hoffman betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Charley Hoffman reaches par-5 No. 6 in two, makes birdie at 3M Open
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Hoffman finished tied for 12th at 11-under in both 2024 and 2023 at this tournament. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving on his consistent recent performances at the 2026 Wyndham Championship.
Hoffman's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T12
|64-68-70-67
|-11
|2023
|T12
|69-66-67-67
|-11
|2022
|T68
|68-68-69-72
|-3
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Hoffman's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Hoffman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T54
|68-66-69-71
|-10
|5.860
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-75
|-2
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-73
|+9
|--
Hoffman's recent performances
- Hoffman's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 54th at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he scored 10-under.
- He has an average of 0.032 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.854 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoffman has averaged -2.395 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.037
|0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.554
|-0.913
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.622
|-0.660
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.555
|-0.854
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.768
|-2.395
Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoffman has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.037 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.7 yards shows solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoffman sports a -0.554 mark. He has a 62.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoffman has delivered a -0.555 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.29, and he has broken par 19.53% of the time.
- Hoffman currently ranks 207th with 6 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.