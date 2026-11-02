Zecheng Dou betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Zecheng Dou gets up-and-down from 159 yards for birdie on No. 18 at Biltmore Championship
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Zecheng Dou makes his return to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, where he missed the cut in his previous appearance at this event. He tees off Nov. 5-8 at the 2026 World Wide Technology Championship with a $6 million purse on the line.
Dou's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|69-72
|-1
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Dou's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Dou's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T40
|68-66-72-68
|-10
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|67-69-69
|-8
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|67
|69-65-70-73
|-7
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T7
|67-67-65-65
|-20
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T65
|69-67-66-77
|-1
|3.800
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T16
|67-69-67-66
|-15
|50.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|67-69-68-67
|-13
|39.100
Dou's recent performances
- Dou has recorded one top-10 and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for seventh at 20-under.
- Dou has averaged -0.133 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Dou has averaged 0.413 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Dou's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|115
|-0.113
|-0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|50
|0.290
|0.509
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|48
|0.150
|0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.054
|-0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.382
|0.413
Dou's advanced stats and rankings
- Dou has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.113 (115th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 311.0 yards ranks 51st on the Tour.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Dou holds a 0.290 mark in 2026 that ranks 50th on the Tour. He ranks 20th with a 69.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Dou ranks 48th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.150 in 2026.
- On the greens, Dou has posted a 0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, ranking 77th on the Tour. He ranks 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.12.
- Dou ranks 19th in Bogey Avoidance in 2026, making bogey or worse on just 13.13% of holes. He also ranks 42nd in Par Breakers, converting 23.16% of par-breaking opportunities.
- Through the 2026 season, Dou has accumulated 284 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 117th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.