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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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39M AGO

Zecheng Dou betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zecheng Dou gets up-and-down from 159 yards for birdie on No. 18 at Biltmore Championship

Zecheng Dou gets up-and-down from 159 yards for birdie on No. 18 at Biltmore Championship

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Zecheng Dou makes his return to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, where he missed the cut in his previous appearance at this event. He tees off Nov. 5-8 at the 2026 World Wide Technology Championship with a $6 million purse on the line.

Latest odds for Dou at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Dou's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023MC69-72-1

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Dou's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Dou's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT4068-66-72-68-10--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3467-69-69-8--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah Championship6769-65-70-73-7--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT767-67-65-65-20--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-71E--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT6569-67-66-77-13.800
July 26, 20263M OpenT1667-69-67-66-1550.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2167-69-68-67-1339.100

Dou's recent performances

  • Dou has recorded one top-10 and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for seventh at 20-under.
  • Dou has averaged -0.133 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Dou has averaged 0.413 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Dou's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee115-0.113-0.133
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green500.2900.509
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green480.1500.099
Average Strokes Gained: Putting770.054-0.062
Average Strokes Gained: Total630.3820.413

Dou's advanced stats and rankings

  • Dou has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.113 (115th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 311.0 yards ranks 51st on the Tour.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Dou holds a 0.290 mark in 2026 that ranks 50th on the Tour. He ranks 20th with a 69.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Around the green, Dou ranks 48th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.150 in 2026.
  • On the greens, Dou has posted a 0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, ranking 77th on the Tour. He ranks 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.12.
  • Dou ranks 19th in Bogey Avoidance in 2026, making bogey or worse on just 13.13% of holes. He also ranks 42nd in Par Breakers, converting 23.16% of par-breaking opportunities.
  • Through the 2026 season, Dou has accumulated 284 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 117th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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