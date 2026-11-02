Zecheng Dou betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Dou has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.113 (115th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 311.0 yards ranks 51st on the Tour.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Dou holds a 0.290 mark in 2026 that ranks 50th on the Tour. He ranks 20th with a 69.91% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the green, Dou ranks 48th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.150 in 2026.

On the greens, Dou has posted a 0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, ranking 77th on the Tour. He ranks 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.12.

Dou ranks 19th in Bogey Avoidance in 2026, making bogey or worse on just 13.13% of holes. He also ranks 42nd in Par Breakers, converting 23.16% of par-breaking opportunities.