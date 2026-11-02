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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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58M AGO

Zach Bauchou betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zachary Bauchou sinks 10-foot birdie putt on No. 6 at Baycurrent

Zachary Bauchou sinks 10-foot birdie putt on No. 6 at Baycurrent

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Zach Bauchou heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, set for Nov. 5-8, 2026. Bauchou will look to build on a run that includes four top-20 finishes in his last ten appearances.

Latest odds for Bauchou at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Bauchou's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T6076-65-70-73-4

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Bauchou's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Bauchou's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC74-66-2--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT969-64-67-72-12--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1362-69-69-66-18--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT2467-68-67-67-15--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT1464-69-68-67-1253.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-70E--
July 26, 20263M OpenT4470-69-66-70-910.071
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT971-67-68-66-1642.500
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC67-72-1--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT6769-70-72-69-43.300

Bauchou's recent performances

  • Bauchou has recorded two top-10 and four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for ninth at 12-under.
  • Bauchou has averaged 0.245 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.481 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Bauchou has averaged 1.437 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Bauchou's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee950.0170.245
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.2970.460
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green600.0970.252
Average Strokes Gained: Putting610.1210.481
Average Strokes Gained: Total430.5321.437

Bauchou's advanced stats and rankings

  • Bauchou is averaging 0.017 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, ranking 95th on the Tour. His Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranks 116th on the Tour.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Bauchou ranks 48th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.297 in 2026. He also ranks 43rd on the Tour with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.11%.
  • Around the green, Bauchou holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.097, which ranks 60th on the Tour.
  • On the putting surfaces, Bauchou ranks 61st on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.121 in 2026. He averages 28.54 Putts Per Round, ranking 47th on the Tour.
  • Bauchou ranks 23rd on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys or worse on just 13.36% of holes. He also ranks 12th on the Tour by breaking par 24.60% of the time.
  • Bauchou has accumulated 459 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 88th on the Tour, with a Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.532 that ranks 43rd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Bauchou as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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