Zach Bauchou betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Bauchou is averaging 0.017 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, ranking 95th on the Tour. His Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranks 116th on the Tour.

In terms of ball-striking, Bauchou ranks 48th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.297 in 2026. He also ranks 43rd on the Tour with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.11%.

Around the green, Bauchou holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.097, which ranks 60th on the Tour.

On the putting surfaces, Bauchou ranks 61st on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.121 in 2026. He averages 28.54 Putts Per Round, ranking 47th on the Tour.

Bauchou ranks 23rd on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys or worse on just 13.36% of holes. He also ranks 12th on the Tour by breaking par 24.60% of the time.