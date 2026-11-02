Zach Bauchou betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Zachary Bauchou sinks 10-foot birdie putt on No. 6 at Baycurrent
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Zach Bauchou heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, set for Nov. 5-8, 2026. Bauchou will look to build on a run that includes four top-20 finishes in his last ten appearances.
Bauchou's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T60
|76-65-70-73
|-4
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Bauchou's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Bauchou's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T9
|69-64-67-72
|-12
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T13
|62-69-69-66
|-18
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T24
|67-68-67-67
|-15
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T14
|64-69-68-67
|-12
|53.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T44
|70-69-66-70
|-9
|10.071
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T9
|71-67-68-66
|-16
|42.500
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T67
|69-70-72-69
|-4
|3.300
Bauchou's recent performances
- Bauchou has recorded two top-10 and four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for ninth at 12-under.
- Bauchou has averaged 0.245 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.481 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Bauchou has averaged 1.437 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Bauchou's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|0.017
|0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.297
|0.460
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|60
|0.097
|0.252
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|61
|0.121
|0.481
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.532
|1.437
Bauchou's advanced stats and rankings
- Bauchou is averaging 0.017 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, ranking 95th on the Tour. His Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranks 116th on the Tour.
- In terms of ball-striking, Bauchou ranks 48th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.297 in 2026. He also ranks 43rd on the Tour with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.11%.
- Around the green, Bauchou holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.097, which ranks 60th on the Tour.
- On the putting surfaces, Bauchou ranks 61st on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.121 in 2026. He averages 28.54 Putts Per Round, ranking 47th on the Tour.
- Bauchou ranks 23rd on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys or worse on just 13.36% of holes. He also ranks 12th on the Tour by breaking par 24.60% of the time.
- Bauchou has accumulated 459 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 88th on the Tour, with a Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.532 that ranks 43rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bauchou as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.