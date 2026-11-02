Zac Blair betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Blair ranks 10th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.596 in 2026, and his 69.19% Greens in Regulation rate ranks 41st.

His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.153 ranks 47th, while his Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.215 ranks 44th. He averages 28.78 Putts Per Round, ranking 73rd on the Tour.

Off the tee, Blair has been a relative weakness, posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.430, which ranks 150th on the Tour. His average driving distance of 284.7 yards ranks 161st.

Blair ranks seventh on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance at 12.32%, and he breaks par 23.03% of the time, ranking 48th. His Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.535 ranks 42nd overall.