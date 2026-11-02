Zac Blair betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Zac Blair hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 8 at Bank of Utah
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Zac Blair returns to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the 2026 World Wide Technology Championship, teeing off Nov. 5-8. Blair looks to improve on his tied-for-59th finish from last year's event, where he posted an 11-under total.
Blair's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T59
|72-67-68-70
|-11
|2024
|T45
|71-71-70-67
|-9
|2023
|MC
|70-69
|-3
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Blair's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Blair's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 45th at 9-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Blair's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T25
|65-69-70
|-9
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T21
|66-70-65-66
|-17
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T53
|70-68-66-69
|-11
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T50
|69-66-70-71
|-4
|6.550
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T13
|68-65-68-67
|-16
|57.333
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T8
|69-65-64-69
|-13
|47.500
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T9
|63-68-67-70
|-16
|75.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T32
|71-70-72-73
|+6
|27.857
Blair's recent performances
- Blair has recorded two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth at 13-under.
- Blair has averaged -0.263 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Blair has averaged 0.501 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Blair's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|150
|-0.430
|-0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.596
|0.503
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|47
|0.153
|0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.215
|0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.535
|0.501
Blair's advanced stats and rankings
- Blair ranks 10th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.596 in 2026, and his 69.19% Greens in Regulation rate ranks 41st.
- His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.153 ranks 47th, while his Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.215 ranks 44th. He averages 28.78 Putts Per Round, ranking 73rd on the Tour.
- Off the tee, Blair has been a relative weakness, posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.430, which ranks 150th on the Tour. His average driving distance of 284.7 yards ranks 161st.
- Blair ranks seventh on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance at 12.32%, and he breaks par 23.03% of the time, ranking 48th. His Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.535 ranks 42nd overall.
- Blair has accumulated 265 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 122nd on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.