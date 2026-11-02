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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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42M AGO

Zac Blair betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zac Blair hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 8 at Bank of Utah

Zac Blair hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 8 at Bank of Utah

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Zac Blair returns to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the 2026 World Wide Technology Championship, teeing off Nov. 5-8. Blair looks to improve on his tied-for-59th finish from last year's event, where he posted an 11-under total.

Latest odds for Blair at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Blair's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5972-67-68-70-11
2024T4571-71-70-67-9
2023MC70-69-3

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Blair's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 11-under.
  • Blair's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 45th at 9-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Blair's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC68-72-2--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2565-69-70-9--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2166-70-65-66-17--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT5370-68-66-69-11--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT5069-66-70-71-46.550
July 26, 20263M OpenT1368-65-68-67-1657.333
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT869-65-64-69-1347.500
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT963-68-67-70-1675.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT3271-70-72-73+627.857

Blair's recent performances

  • Blair has recorded two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth at 13-under.
  • Blair has averaged -0.263 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Blair has averaged 0.501 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Blair's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150-0.430-0.263
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100.5960.503
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green470.1530.143
Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.2150.118
Average Strokes Gained: Total420.5350.501

Blair's advanced stats and rankings

  • Blair ranks 10th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.596 in 2026, and his 69.19% Greens in Regulation rate ranks 41st.
  • His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.153 ranks 47th, while his Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.215 ranks 44th. He averages 28.78 Putts Per Round, ranking 73rd on the Tour.
  • Off the tee, Blair has been a relative weakness, posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.430, which ranks 150th on the Tour. His average driving distance of 284.7 yards ranks 161st.
  • Blair ranks seventh on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance at 12.32%, and he breaks par 23.03% of the time, ranking 48th. His Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.535 ranks 42nd overall.
  • Blair has accumulated 265 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 122nd on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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