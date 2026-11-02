William Mouw betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
William Mouw sinks 25-foot birdie putt on No. 3 at Bank of Utah
Players in Article
Players in This Article
William Mouw heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico for the World Wide Technology Championship, Nov. 5-8, having finished tied for 40th at the same event last year with a score of 15-under. He'll look to improve on that result as he competes at the $6 million event.
Mouw's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T40
|67-70-70-66
|-15
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Mouw's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Mouw's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T32
|68-68-70-63
|-15
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T62
|72-67-67-69
|-9
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T68
|71-66-75-68
|E
|3.300
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T10
|68-63-68-69
|-12
|35.200
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T26
|66-68-68-70
|-12
|29.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T65
|70-70-74-80
|+14
|6.875
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T20
|68-66-68-69
|-9
|37.556
Mouw's recent performances
- Mouw has recorded one top-10 and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 10th at 12-under.
- Mouw has averaged -0.133 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.049 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Mouw has averaged -0.336 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.117
|-0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|54
|0.271
|-0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|143
|-0.191
|-0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.243
|0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-0.047
|-0.336
Mouw's advanced stats and rankings
- Mouw is averaging 0.117 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (71st) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 310.3 yards ranks 55th on the Tour.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Mouw holds a 0.271 mark that ranks 54th on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 31st with a 69.56% Greens in Regulation percentage.
- Around the green, Mouw has posted a -0.191 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green figure, ranking 143rd on the Tour in 2026.
- On the greens, Mouw has a -0.243 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, placing him 128th on the Tour. He ranks 155th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.58.
- Mouw has accumulated 287 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 116th on the Tour. He ranks 99th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey on 15.41% of holes, and ranks 115th by breaking par 21.67% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.