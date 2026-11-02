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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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20M AGO

William Mouw betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

William Mouw sinks 25-foot birdie putt on No. 3 at Bank of Utah

William Mouw sinks 25-foot birdie putt on No. 3 at Bank of Utah

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William Mouw heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico for the World Wide Technology Championship, Nov. 5-8, having finished tied for 40th at the same event last year with a score of 15-under. He'll look to improve on that result as he competes at the $6 million event.

Latest odds for Mouw at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Mouw's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4067-70-70-66-15

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Mouw's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 15-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Mouw's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC70-69-3--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3268-68-70-63-15--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT6272-67-67-69-9--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-73+1--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT6871-66-75-68E3.300
July 26, 20263M OpenMC71-69-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1068-63-68-69-1235.200
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2666-68-68-70-1229.500
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT6570-70-74-80+146.875
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2068-66-68-69-937.556

Mouw's recent performances

  • Mouw has recorded one top-10 and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 10th at 12-under.
  • Mouw has averaged -0.133 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.049 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Mouw has averaged -0.336 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee710.117-0.133
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green540.271-0.214
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green143-0.191-0.037
Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.2430.049
Average Strokes Gained: Total109-0.047-0.336

Mouw's advanced stats and rankings

  • Mouw is averaging 0.117 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (71st) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 310.3 yards ranks 55th on the Tour.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Mouw holds a 0.271 mark that ranks 54th on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 31st with a 69.56% Greens in Regulation percentage.
  • Around the green, Mouw has posted a -0.191 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green figure, ranking 143rd on the Tour in 2026.
  • On the greens, Mouw has a -0.243 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, placing him 128th on the Tour. He ranks 155th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.58.
  • Mouw has accumulated 287 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 116th on the Tour. He ranks 99th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey on 15.41% of holes, and ranks 115th by breaking par 21.67% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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