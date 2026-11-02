William Mouw betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Mouw is averaging 0.117 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (71st) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 310.3 yards ranks 55th on the Tour.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Mouw holds a 0.271 mark that ranks 54th on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 31st with a 69.56% Greens in Regulation percentage.

Around the green, Mouw has posted a -0.191 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green figure, ranking 143rd on the Tour in 2026.

On the greens, Mouw has a -0.243 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, placing him 128th on the Tour. He ranks 155th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.58.