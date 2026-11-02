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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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1H AGO

Vince Whaley betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Vince Whaley hits tee shot to 10 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic

Vince Whaley hits tee shot to 10 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic

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Vince Whaley returns to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, where he posted a 19-under performance and finished tied for 17th in 2025. He'll look to build on that result when the World Wide Technology Championship tees off Nov. 5-8.

Latest odds for Whaley at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Whaley's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1764-69-68-68-19
2024T5574-68-68-71-7
2022T6470-68-70-70-6
2021T2371-66-69-67-11

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Whaley's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 19-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Whaley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT2368-69-67-67-13--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5768-69-71-5--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipW/D75+4--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT4368-71-68-65-12--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC77-74+11--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC69-69-2--
July 26, 20263M OpenT3467-69-68-69-1120
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC69-71E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC75-67E--

Whaley's recent performances

  • Whaley's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he finished tied for 23rd with a score of 13-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • Whaley has averaged -0.878 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.993 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Whaley has averaged -0.454 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee159-0.688-0.878
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green161-0.799-1.014
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green560.1180.446
Average Strokes Gained: Putting20.7210.993
Average Strokes Gained: Total142-0.648-0.454

Whaley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Whaley ranks 159th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.688, and his Driving Distance of 301.7 yards ranks 121st.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Whaley ranks 161st in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green at -0.799, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 60.20% ranks 164th on the Tour.
  • On and around the greens, Whaley has been a relative strength — his Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.721 ranks second on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 27.58 ranks first. He ranks 56th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green at 0.118.
  • Whaley ranks 140th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse 16.67% of the time, and he breaks par 21.48% of the time, ranking 120th in Par Breakers. He has accumulated 85 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 171st on the Tour. His overall Strokes Gained: Total of -0.648 ranks 142nd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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