Vince Whaley betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Whaley ranks 159th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.688, and his Driving Distance of 301.7 yards ranks 121st.

In terms of ball-striking, Whaley ranks 161st in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green at -0.799, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 60.20% ranks 164th on the Tour.

On and around the greens, Whaley has been a relative strength — his Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.721 ranks second on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 27.58 ranks first. He ranks 56th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green at 0.118.