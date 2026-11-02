Vince Whaley betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Vince Whaley hits tee shot to 10 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic
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Vince Whaley returns to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, where he posted a 19-under performance and finished tied for 17th in 2025. He'll look to build on that result when the World Wide Technology Championship tees off Nov. 5-8.
Whaley's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T17
|64-69-68-68
|-19
|2024
|T55
|74-68-68-71
|-7
|2022
|T64
|70-68-70-70
|-6
|2021
|T23
|71-66-69-67
|-11
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Whaley's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 19-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Whaley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T23
|68-69-67-67
|-13
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T57
|68-69-71
|-5
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|W/D
|75
|+4
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T43
|68-71-68-65
|-12
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T34
|67-69-68-69
|-11
|20
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
Whaley's recent performances
- Whaley's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he finished tied for 23rd with a score of 13-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- Whaley has averaged -0.878 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.993 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Whaley has averaged -0.454 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|159
|-0.688
|-0.878
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|161
|-0.799
|-1.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|56
|0.118
|0.446
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|0.721
|0.993
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|142
|-0.648
|-0.454
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley ranks 159th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.688, and his Driving Distance of 301.7 yards ranks 121st.
- In terms of ball-striking, Whaley ranks 161st in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green at -0.799, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 60.20% ranks 164th on the Tour.
- On and around the greens, Whaley has been a relative strength — his Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.721 ranks second on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 27.58 ranks first. He ranks 56th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green at 0.118.
- Whaley ranks 140th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse 16.67% of the time, and he breaks par 21.48% of the time, ranking 120th in Par Breakers. He has accumulated 85 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 171st on the Tour. His overall Strokes Gained: Total of -0.648 ranks 142nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.