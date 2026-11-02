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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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47M AGO

Tyler Duncan betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tyler Duncan sinks 19-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Butterfield Bermuda

Tyler Duncan sinks 19-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Butterfield Bermuda

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Tyler Duncan has made multiple appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship, with his best result being a tie for 23rd in 2021. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, Nov. 5-8 looking to build on that mark at the 2026 edition of the event.

Latest odds for Duncan at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Duncan's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC72-74+2
2023MC67-74-1
2022T4567-70-67-72-8
2021T2370-67-68-68-11

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Duncan's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
  • Duncan's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 23rd at 11-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Duncan's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico Open6368-68-70-74-4--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-67-4--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC67-70-5--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT3368-68-66-68-14--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-70-2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC66-72-2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT1266-66-71-66-1560.667
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4064-66-72-70-1213.071
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-71+3--

Duncan's recent performances

  • Duncan has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 15-under.
  • Duncan has an average of 0.383 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.309 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Duncan has averaged -0.182 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.3070.383
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.018-0.561
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.145-0.312
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.2220.309
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.078-0.182

Duncan's advanced stats and rankings

  • Duncan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.307 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 296.0 yards.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at -0.018 in 2026, accompanied by a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.27%.
  • Around the green, Duncan has recorded a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.145 in 2026.
  • On the greens, Duncan has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.222 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75.
  • Duncan has broken par 24.65% of the time in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.72%.
  • He has accumulated 78 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 174th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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