Tyler Duncan betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Tyler Duncan sinks 19-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Butterfield Bermuda
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Tyler Duncan has made multiple appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship, with his best result being a tie for 23rd in 2021. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, Nov. 5-8 looking to build on that mark at the 2026 edition of the event.
Duncan's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|2023
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|2022
|T45
|67-70-67-72
|-8
|2021
|T23
|70-67-68-68
|-11
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Duncan's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Duncan's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 23rd at 11-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Duncan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|63
|68-68-70-74
|-4
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-5
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T33
|68-68-66-68
|-14
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|66-72
|-2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T12
|66-66-71-66
|-15
|60.667
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T40
|64-66-72-70
|-12
|13.071
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
Duncan's recent performances
- Duncan has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 15-under.
- Duncan has an average of 0.383 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.309 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Duncan has averaged -0.182 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|--
|0.307
|0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|--
|-0.018
|-0.561
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|--
|-0.145
|-0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|--
|-0.222
|0.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|--
|-0.078
|-0.182
Duncan's advanced stats and rankings
- Duncan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.307 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 296.0 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at -0.018 in 2026, accompanied by a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.27%.
- Around the green, Duncan has recorded a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.145 in 2026.
- On the greens, Duncan has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.222 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75.
- Duncan has broken par 24.65% of the time in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.72%.
- He has accumulated 78 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 174th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.