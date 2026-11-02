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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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1H AGO

Tyler Collet betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tyler Collet reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham

Tyler Collet reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham

Players in Article

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Tyler Collet makes his first appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, Nov. 5-8. Collet will look to build on his recent form as he tees it up at the 7,452-yard, par-72 layout.

Latest odds for Collet at the World Wide Technology Championship.

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • This will be Collet's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Tyler Collet's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT5467-66-69-73-5--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC69-71E--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-71+6--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT7569-73-71-75+4--
May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-78+9--

Tyler Collet's recent performances

  • Collet's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 54th with a score of 5-under.
  • He has averaged -0.923 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Collet has averaged 0.435 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -1.139 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Tyler Collet's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.923-0.923
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.629-0.629
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.021-0.021
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.4350.435
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.139-1.139

Tyler Collet's advanced stats and rankings

  • Collet posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.923 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 291.8 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Collet recorded a -0.629 mark, while his Greens in Regulation percentage stood at 63.89%.
  • Around the green, Collet registered a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.021.
  • On the greens, Collet delivered a 0.435 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, averaging 29.57 Putts Per Round. He broke par 17.86% of the time and recorded a Bogey Avoidance rate of 19.05%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Collet as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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