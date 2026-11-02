Tyler Collet betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Tyler Collet reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham
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Tyler Collet makes his first appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, Nov. 5-8. Collet will look to build on his recent form as he tees it up at the 7,452-yard, par-72 layout.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This will be Collet's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Tyler Collet's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T54
|67-66-69-73
|-5
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T75
|69-73-71-75
|+4
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
Tyler Collet's recent performances
- Collet's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 54th with a score of 5-under.
- He has averaged -0.923 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Collet has averaged 0.435 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.139 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tyler Collet's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.923
|-0.923
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.629
|-0.629
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.021
|-0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.435
|0.435
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.139
|-1.139
Tyler Collet's advanced stats and rankings
- Collet posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.923 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 291.8 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Collet recorded a -0.629 mark, while his Greens in Regulation percentage stood at 63.89%.
- Around the green, Collet registered a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.021.
- On the greens, Collet delivered a 0.435 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, averaging 29.57 Putts Per Round. He broke par 17.86% of the time and recorded a Bogey Avoidance rate of 19.05%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Collet as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.