Trace Crowe betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Trace Crowe sinks 17-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at Mexico Open
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Trace Crowe withdrew from the World Wide Technology Championship in 2024 after posting rounds of 69-72-75. He returns to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the Nov. 5-8, 2026 edition of the event.
Crowe's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|WD
|69-72-75
|-
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Crowe's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he withdrew after posting rounds of 69-72-75.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Trace Crowe's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T11
|67-67-70-63
|-17
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|66-67-72
|-8
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T3
|66-65-64-66
|-23
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T24
|68-68-66-67
|-15
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|70-64-72-67
|-7
|13.273
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T62
|67-72-68-74
|-3
|4.500
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T34
|71-68-70-69
|-10
|11.511
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T39
|69-69-69-67
|-10
|14.000
Crowe's recent performances
- Crowe has recorded one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third at 23-under.
- Crowe has averaged -0.110 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.755 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Crowe has averaged 1.577 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Crowe's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.035
|-0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.355
|0.897
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.262
|0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.162
|0.755
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.290
|1.577
Crowe's advanced stats and rankings
- Crowe is averaging 0.035 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 311.9 yards.
- In terms of approach play, Crowe holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.355 in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage stands at 71.36%.
- Around the green, Crowe is averaging -0.262 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in 2026.
- On the greens, Crowe is averaging 0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting with 28.73 Putts Per Round in 2026.
- Crowe has broken par 25.80% of the time in 2026 and has posted a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.83%. He has accumulated 128 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 153rd on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.