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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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30M AGO

Trace Crowe betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Trace Crowe sinks 17-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at Mexico Open

Trace Crowe sinks 17-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at Mexico Open

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Trace Crowe withdrew from the World Wide Technology Championship in 2024 after posting rounds of 69-72-75. He returns to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the Nov. 5-8, 2026 edition of the event.

Latest odds for Crowe at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Crowe's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024WD69-72-75-

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Crowe's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he withdrew after posting rounds of 69-72-75.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Trace Crowe's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT1167-67-70-63-17--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3466-67-72-8--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT366-65-64-66-23--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT2468-68-66-67-15--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT3870-64-72-67-713.273
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC73-70+3--
July 26, 20263M OpenT6267-72-68-74-34.500
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3471-68-70-69-1011.511
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3969-69-69-67-1014.000

Crowe's recent performances

  • Crowe has recorded one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third at 23-under.
  • Crowe has averaged -0.110 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.755 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Crowe has averaged 1.577 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Crowe's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.035-0.110
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.3550.897
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.2620.035
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.1620.755
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.2901.577

Crowe's advanced stats and rankings

  • Crowe is averaging 0.035 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 311.9 yards.
  • In terms of approach play, Crowe holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.355 in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage stands at 71.36%.
  • Around the green, Crowe is averaging -0.262 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in 2026.
  • On the greens, Crowe is averaging 0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting with 28.73 Putts Per Round in 2026.
  • Crowe has broken par 25.80% of the time in 2026 and has posted a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.83%. He has accumulated 128 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 153rd on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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