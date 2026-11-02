Trace Crowe betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Crowe is averaging 0.035 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 311.9 yards.

In terms of approach play, Crowe holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.355 in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage stands at 71.36%.

Around the green, Crowe is averaging -0.262 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in 2026.

On the greens, Crowe is averaging 0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting with 28.73 Putts Per Round in 2026.