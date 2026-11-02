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VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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Seamus Power betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Seamus Power reaches par-5 No. 17 in two, makes birdie at Butterfield Bermuda

Seamus Power reaches par-5 No. 17 in two, makes birdie at Butterfield Bermuda

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Seamus Power has a strong track record at El Cardonal at Diamante, including a tied third-place finish in 2023. He returns to Los Cabos, Mexico, for the 2026 World Wide Technology Championship, set for Nov. 5-8.

Latest odds for Power at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Power's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2768-66-67-70-17
2023T367-68-63-68-18
2022T1168-67-67-68-14

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Power's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 27th with a score of 17-under.
  • Power's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for third at 18-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Power's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipP266-64-67-16--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2170-66-64-67-17--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT766-67-65-66-20--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-74+2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC73-71+4--
July 26, 20263M OpenT1068-68-63-68-1770.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1168-72-67-66-1534.000
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicW/D77+6--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-68-1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT5469-69-74-68E5.750

Power's recent performances

  • Power has recorded one top-five, three top-10, and four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
  • Power has averaged 0.123 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.794 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Power has averaged 1.065 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Power's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee119-0.1370.123
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green119-0.1230.003
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green290.2390.146
Average Strokes Gained: Putting70.5210.794
Average Strokes Gained: Total440.5001.065

Power's advanced stats and rankings

  • Power carries a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.137 in 2026, ranking 119th on the Tour, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranks 116th.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.123 ranks 119th on the Tour in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.14% ranks 66th.
  • Power has been among the Tour's best on the greens in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.521 that ranks seventh on the Tour. He also ranks 10th in Putts Per Round at 28.19.
  • Around the green, Power ranks 29th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.239.
  • Power ranks 13th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys or worse on just 12.83% of holes, and ranks 19th in Par Breakers at 24.10%.
  • He has accumulated 310 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 114th on the Tour, while his Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.500 ranks 44th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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