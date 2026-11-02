Seamus Power betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Power carries a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.137 in 2026, ranking 119th on the Tour, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranks 116th.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.123 ranks 119th on the Tour in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.14% ranks 66th.

Power has been among the Tour's best on the greens in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.521 that ranks seventh on the Tour. He also ranks 10th in Putts Per Round at 28.19.

Around the green, Power ranks 29th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.239.

Power ranks 13th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys or worse on just 12.83% of holes, and ranks 19th in Par Breakers at 24.10%.