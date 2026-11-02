Seamus Power betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Seamus Power reaches par-5 No. 17 in two, makes birdie at Butterfield Bermuda
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Seamus Power has a strong track record at El Cardonal at Diamante, including a tied third-place finish in 2023. He returns to Los Cabos, Mexico, for the 2026 World Wide Technology Championship, set for Nov. 5-8.
Power's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T27
|68-66-67-70
|-17
|2023
|T3
|67-68-63-68
|-18
|2022
|T11
|68-67-67-68
|-14
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Power's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 27th with a score of 17-under.
- Power's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for third at 18-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Power's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|P2
|66-64-67
|-16
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T21
|70-66-64-67
|-17
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T7
|66-67-65-66
|-20
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T10
|68-68-63-68
|-17
|70.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T11
|68-72-67-66
|-15
|34.000
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|W/D
|77
|+6
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T54
|69-69-74-68
|E
|5.750
Power's recent performances
- Power has recorded one top-five, three top-10, and four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
- Power has averaged 0.123 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.794 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Power has averaged 1.065 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Power's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.137
|0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|119
|-0.123
|0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|29
|0.239
|0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.521
|0.794
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|44
|0.500
|1.065
Power's advanced stats and rankings
- Power carries a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.137 in 2026, ranking 119th on the Tour, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranks 116th.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.123 ranks 119th on the Tour in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.14% ranks 66th.
- Power has been among the Tour's best on the greens in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.521 that ranks seventh on the Tour. He also ranks 10th in Putts Per Round at 28.19.
- Around the green, Power ranks 29th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.239.
- Power ranks 13th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys or worse on just 12.83% of holes, and ranks 19th in Par Breakers at 24.10%.
- He has accumulated 310 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 114th on the Tour, while his Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.500 ranks 44th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.