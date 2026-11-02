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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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1H AGO

Keita Nakajima betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keita Nakajima hits tee shot to 9 feet, sets up birdie on No. 5 at Rocket Classic

Keita Nakajima hits tee shot to 9 feet, sets up birdie on No. 5 at Rocket Classic

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Keita Nakajima makes his first appearance at El Cardonal at Diamante in the World Wide Technology Championship, teeing off Nov. 5-8 in Los Cabos, Mexico. The Japanese standout brings solid 2026 form into the $6 million event.

Latest odds for Nakajima at the World Wide Technology Championship.

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • This is Nakajima's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Keita Nakajima's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT2368-66-69-68-13--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT5069-74-69-68-4--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC69-71-2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT2069-67-66-68-1040.083
July 26, 20263M OpenMC67-73-2--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC73-70+3--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT367-66-67-67-13133.750
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT4670-69-68-68-99.500
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2071-66-70-64-937.556
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2869-66-71-70-428.750

Keita Nakajima's recent performances

  • Nakajima has recorded one top-five and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for third at 13-under.
  • Nakajima has averaged 0.359 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.368 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Nakajima has averaged 0.491 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Keita Nakajima's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee830.0680.359
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.4030.591
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green148-0.227-0.091
Average Strokes Gained: Putting320.296-0.368
Average Strokes Gained: Total410.5400.491

Keita Nakajima's advanced stats and rankings

  • Nakajima ranks 83rd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.068, while his Driving Distance of 310.3 yards ranks 55th.
  • In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Nakajima holds a 0.403 average that ranks 30th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation rate of 71.09% ranks ninth on the Tour.
  • Around the green, Nakajima's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.227 ranks 148th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Nakajima has posted a 0.296 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 32nd on the Tour. He averages 29.33 Putts Per Round, ranking 131st.
  • Nakajima ranks 26th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on just 13.48% of holes, and ranks 86th in Par Breakers, breaking par 22.22% of the time.
  • He has accumulated 288 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 115th on the Tour, and ranks 41st overall with a 0.540 Strokes Gained: Total average.

All stats in this article are accurate for Nakajima as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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