Keita Nakajima betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Nakajima ranks 83rd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.068, while his Driving Distance of 310.3 yards ranks 55th.

In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Nakajima holds a 0.403 average that ranks 30th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation rate of 71.09% ranks ninth on the Tour.

Around the green, Nakajima's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.227 ranks 148th on the Tour.

On the greens, Nakajima has posted a 0.296 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 32nd on the Tour. He averages 29.33 Putts Per Round, ranking 131st.

Nakajima ranks 26th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on just 13.48% of holes, and ranks 86th in Par Breakers, breaking par 22.22% of the time.