Keita Nakajima betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Keita Nakajima hits tee shot to 9 feet, sets up birdie on No. 5 at Rocket Classic
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Keita Nakajima makes his first appearance at El Cardonal at Diamante in the World Wide Technology Championship, teeing off Nov. 5-8 in Los Cabos, Mexico. The Japanese standout brings solid 2026 form into the $6 million event.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Nakajima's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Keita Nakajima's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T23
|68-66-69-68
|-13
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T50
|69-74-69-68
|-4
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T20
|69-67-66-68
|-10
|40.083
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T3
|67-66-67-67
|-13
|133.750
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T46
|70-69-68-68
|-9
|9.500
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T20
|71-66-70-64
|-9
|37.556
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|69-66-71-70
|-4
|28.750
Keita Nakajima's recent performances
- Nakajima has recorded one top-five and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for third at 13-under.
- Nakajima has averaged 0.359 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.368 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Nakajima has averaged 0.491 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Keita Nakajima's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|83
|0.068
|0.359
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.403
|0.591
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|148
|-0.227
|-0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|32
|0.296
|-0.368
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.540
|0.491
Keita Nakajima's advanced stats and rankings
- Nakajima ranks 83rd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.068, while his Driving Distance of 310.3 yards ranks 55th.
- In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Nakajima holds a 0.403 average that ranks 30th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation rate of 71.09% ranks ninth on the Tour.
- Around the green, Nakajima's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.227 ranks 148th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Nakajima has posted a 0.296 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 32nd on the Tour. He averages 29.33 Putts Per Round, ranking 131st.
- Nakajima ranks 26th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on just 13.48% of holes, and ranks 86th in Par Breakers, breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- He has accumulated 288 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 115th on the Tour, and ranks 41st overall with a 0.540 Strokes Gained: Total average.
All stats in this article are accurate for Nakajima as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.