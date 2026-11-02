Tom Hoge betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Hoge ranks 153rd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.473, and his Driving Distance of 298.1 yards ranks 138th on the Tour.

In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hoge holds a 0.358 average, which ranks 37th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 64.96% ranks 133rd.

Around the green, Hoge's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.200 ranks 144th on the Tour, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.61% ranks 137th.

On the greens, Hoge has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.112, placing him 108th on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 28.54 ranks 47th.