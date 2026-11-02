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VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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42M AGO

Tom Hoge betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Hoge hits tee shot to 12 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Butterfield Bermuda

Tom Hoge hits tee shot to 12 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Butterfield Bermuda

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Tom Hoge heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship (Nov. 5-8), looking to build on a tied-for-21st finish at this event last year. His best result at this tournament remains a tied-for-third showing in 2021, when he posted 17-under.

Latest odds for Hoge at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Hoge's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2167-66-70-67-18
2024T4569-67-68-75-9
2023MC66-73-3
2022T5672-66-69-70-7
2021T366-67-65-69-17

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Hoge's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 18-under.
  • Hoge's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for third at 17-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Hoge's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT668-67-65-13--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent Classic7081-71-68-71+7--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC69-70-3--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC70-70-2--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2965-67-73-67-823.833
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-69-1--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC68-76+2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1066-67-65-70-1235.200
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3373-64-67-69-1120.583
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3867-70-65-68-1019.917

Hoge's recent performances

  • Hoge has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for sixth at 13-under.
  • Hoge has averaged -0.536 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hoge has averaged -0.196 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee153-0.473-0.536
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.3580.319
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green144-0.200-0.180
Average Strokes Gained: Putting108-0.1120.201
Average Strokes Gained: Total133-0.427-0.196

Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hoge ranks 153rd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.473, and his Driving Distance of 298.1 yards ranks 138th on the Tour.
  • In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hoge holds a 0.358 average, which ranks 37th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 64.96% ranks 133rd.
  • Around the green, Hoge's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.200 ranks 144th on the Tour, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.61% ranks 137th.
  • On the greens, Hoge has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.112, placing him 108th on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 28.54 ranks 47th.
  • Hoge breaks par 23.08% of the time, ranking 44th on the Tour, and has accumulated 497 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 81st.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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