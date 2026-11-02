Tom Hoge betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Tom Hoge hits tee shot to 12 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Butterfield Bermuda
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Tom Hoge heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship (Nov. 5-8), looking to build on a tied-for-21st finish at this event last year. His best result at this tournament remains a tied-for-third showing in 2021, when he posted 17-under.
Hoge's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T21
|67-66-70-67
|-18
|2024
|T45
|69-67-68-75
|-9
|2023
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|2022
|T56
|72-66-69-70
|-7
|2021
|T3
|66-67-65-69
|-17
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Hoge's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 18-under.
- Hoge's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for third at 17-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Hoge's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T6
|68-67-65
|-13
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|70
|81-71-68-71
|+7
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T29
|65-67-73-67
|-8
|23.833
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T10
|66-67-65-70
|-12
|35.200
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|73-64-67-69
|-11
|20.583
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T38
|67-70-65-68
|-10
|19.917
Hoge's recent performances
- Hoge has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for sixth at 13-under.
- Hoge has averaged -0.536 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoge has averaged -0.196 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.473
|-0.536
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.358
|0.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|144
|-0.200
|-0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|108
|-0.112
|0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|133
|-0.427
|-0.196
Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoge ranks 153rd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.473, and his Driving Distance of 298.1 yards ranks 138th on the Tour.
- In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hoge holds a 0.358 average, which ranks 37th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 64.96% ranks 133rd.
- Around the green, Hoge's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.200 ranks 144th on the Tour, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.61% ranks 137th.
- On the greens, Hoge has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.112, placing him 108th on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 28.54 ranks 47th.
- Hoge breaks par 23.08% of the time, ranking 44th on the Tour, and has accumulated 497 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 81st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.