Taylor Pendrith betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Pendrith ranks 35th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.301 in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 313.2 yards ranks 31st on the Tour.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Pendrith holds a -0.089 mark that ranks 113th on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 34th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.48%.

Pendrith's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.027 ranks 97th on the Tour in 2026.

On the greens, Pendrith has posted a -0.396 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, ranking 156th on the Tour. He averages 29.75 Putts Per Round, ranking 163rd on the Tour.