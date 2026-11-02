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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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44M AGO

Taylor Pendrith betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Pendrith hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

Taylor Pendrith hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

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Taylor Pendrith makes his return to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, where he missed the cut in his only prior appearance in 2022. He'll tee off at the World Wide Technology Championship Nov. 5-8 looking to improve on that result.

Latest odds for Pendrith at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Pendrith's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2022MC76-68+2

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Taylor Pendrith's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC71-69-2--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC68-70-4--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT5472-70-72-67-3--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC68-73-1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT3866-69-74-64-713.273
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC72-70+2--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-74+2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipP270-63-66-65-16165.000
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC68-75+1--

Pendrith's recent performances

  • Pendrith has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
  • Pendrith has averaged 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.916 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Pendrith has averaged -0.467 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee350.3010.597
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green113-0.0890.044
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green97-0.027-0.193
Average Strokes Gained: Putting156-0.396-0.916
Average Strokes Gained: Total123-0.211-0.467

Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings

  • Pendrith ranks 35th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.301 in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 313.2 yards ranks 31st on the Tour.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Pendrith holds a -0.089 mark that ranks 113th on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 34th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.48%.
  • Pendrith's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.027 ranks 97th on the Tour in 2026.
  • On the greens, Pendrith has posted a -0.396 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, ranking 156th on the Tour. He averages 29.75 Putts Per Round, ranking 163rd on the Tour.
  • Pendrith ranks 136th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 16.60% of holes, and ranks 102nd by breaking par 21.90% of the time. He has accumulated 458 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 89th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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