Taylor Pendrith betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Taylor Pendrith hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham
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Taylor Pendrith makes his return to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, where he missed the cut in his only prior appearance in 2022. He'll tee off at the World Wide Technology Championship Nov. 5-8 looking to improve on that result.
Pendrith's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|76-68
|+2
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Taylor Pendrith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T54
|72-70-72-67
|-3
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|66-69-74-64
|-7
|13.273
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|P2
|70-63-66-65
|-16
|165.000
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
Pendrith's recent performances
- Pendrith has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
- Pendrith has averaged 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.916 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith has averaged -0.467 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.301
|0.597
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.089
|0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|97
|-0.027
|-0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-0.396
|-0.916
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|123
|-0.211
|-0.467
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith ranks 35th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.301 in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 313.2 yards ranks 31st on the Tour.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Pendrith holds a -0.089 mark that ranks 113th on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 34th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.48%.
- Pendrith's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.027 ranks 97th on the Tour in 2026.
- On the greens, Pendrith has posted a -0.396 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, ranking 156th on the Tour. He averages 29.75 Putts Per Round, ranking 163rd on the Tour.
- Pendrith ranks 136th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 16.60% of holes, and ranks 102nd by breaking par 21.90% of the time. He has accumulated 458 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 89th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.