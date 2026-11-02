Taylor Moore betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Moore ranks 29th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.330, while his Driving Distance average of 312.3 yards ranks 42nd.

In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Moore ranks 146th with a mark of -0.401, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.26% ranks 126th on the Tour.

Around the green, Moore ranks 63rd with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.079.

On the putting surfaces, Moore's Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.269 ranks 38th on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 28.40 ranks 25th. He also ranks 41st in Bogey Avoidance at 14.11%, and ranks 64th in Par Breakers at 22.66%.