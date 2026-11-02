Taylor Moore betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
Taylor Moore sinks 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 17 at Butterfield Bermuda
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Taylor Moore heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, teeing off Nov. 5-8, 2026, looking to build on a tied-for-21st finish at this event last year. The field will be chasing a share of a $6.0 million purse on the par-72 layout stretching 7,452 yards.
Moore's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T21
|67-65-68-70
|-18
|2024
|MC
|74-69
|-1
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Moore's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 18-under.
- Moore missed the cut in 2024, finishing at 1-under through two rounds.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Taylor Moore's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T3
|65-68-66
|-14
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T41
|72-65-72-70
|-5
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T45
|68-66-69-69
|-12
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-77
|+7
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T40
|67-70-66-71
|-6
|14
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T60
|69-68-71-73
|+1
|4.5
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T14
|62-69-69-66
|-18
|55
Taylor Moore's recent performances
- Moore has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third at 14-under.
- Moore has averaged -0.202 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.577 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Moore has averaged 0.368 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Taylor Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.330
|-0.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|146
|-0.401
|-0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|63
|0.079
|0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|38
|0.269
|0.577
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.277
|0.368
Taylor Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore ranks 29th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.330, while his Driving Distance average of 312.3 yards ranks 42nd.
- In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Moore ranks 146th with a mark of -0.401, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.26% ranks 126th on the Tour.
- Around the green, Moore ranks 63rd with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.079.
- On the putting surfaces, Moore's Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.269 ranks 38th on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 28.40 ranks 25th. He also ranks 41st in Bogey Avoidance at 14.11%, and ranks 64th in Par Breakers at 22.66%.
- Overall, Moore's Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.277 ranks 73rd on the Tour, and he has accumulated 379 FedExCup Regular Season points (102nd).
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.