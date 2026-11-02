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VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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41M AGO

Taylor Moore betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Moore sinks 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 17 at Butterfield Bermuda

Taylor Moore sinks 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 17 at Butterfield Bermuda

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Taylor Moore heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, teeing off Nov. 5-8, 2026, looking to build on a tied-for-21st finish at this event last year. The field will be chasing a share of a $6.0 million purse on the par-72 layout stretching 7,452 yards.

Latest odds for Moore at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Moore's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2167-65-68-70-18
2024MC74-69-1

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Moore's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 18-under.
  • Moore missed the cut in 2024, finishing at 1-under through two rounds.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Taylor Moore's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT365-68-66-14--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT4172-65-72-70-5--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4568-66-69-69-12--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC68-74E--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-71-1--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-77+7--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-71-1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4067-70-66-71-614
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6069-68-71-73+14.5
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1462-69-69-66-1855

Taylor Moore's recent performances

  • Moore has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third at 14-under.
  • Moore has averaged -0.202 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.577 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Moore has averaged 0.368 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Taylor Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.330-0.202
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green146-0.401-0.015
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green630.0790.009
Average Strokes Gained: Putting380.2690.577
Average Strokes Gained: Total730.2770.368

Taylor Moore's advanced stats and rankings

  • Moore ranks 29th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.330, while his Driving Distance average of 312.3 yards ranks 42nd.
  • In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Moore ranks 146th with a mark of -0.401, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.26% ranks 126th on the Tour.
  • Around the green, Moore ranks 63rd with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.079.
  • On the putting surfaces, Moore's Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.269 ranks 38th on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 28.40 ranks 25th. He also ranks 41st in Bogey Avoidance at 14.11%, and ranks 64th in Par Breakers at 22.66%.
  • Overall, Moore's Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.277 ranks 73rd on the Tour, and he has accumulated 379 FedExCup Regular Season points (102nd).

All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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