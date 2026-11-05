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R1
In Progress

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

T1

Nick Dunlap
USA
N. Dunlap
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

-8

T1

USA
N. Dunlap
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

T1

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
fire
Hot Streak
Tot
-8
Thru
16

-8

T1

USA
C. Kirk
fire
Hot Streak
Tot
-8
Thru
16

T3

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-7
Thru
F

-7

T3

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-7
Thru
F

T3

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-7
Thru
17*

-7

T3

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-7
Thru
17*

T3

Harry Hall
ENG
H. Hall
Tot
-7
Thru
16

-7

T3

ENG
H. Hall
Tot
-7
Thru
16

T6

Peter Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
Tot
-6
Thru
F

-6

T6

USA
P. Malnati
Tot
-6
Thru
F

T6

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-6
Thru
17*

-6

T6

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-6
Thru
17*

T6

Joe Highsmith
USA
J. Highsmith
Tot
-6
Thru
15

-6

T6

USA
J. Highsmith
Tot
-6
Thru
15

T6

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-6
Thru
14*

-6

T6

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-6
Thru
14*

T10

Ben Martin
USA
B. Martin
Tot
-5
Thru
F

-5

T10

USA
B. Martin
Tot
-5
Thru
F

T10

Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-5
Thru
F*

-5

T10

USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-5
Thru
F*

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-5
Thru
F

-5

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-5
Thru
F

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-5
Thru
F

-5

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-5
Thru
F

T10

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-5
Thru
F*

-5

T10

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-5
Thru
F*

T10

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-5
Thru
F*

-5

T10

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-5
Thru
F*
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5H AGO

Taylor Montgomery betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Montgomery makes birdie on No. 17 at AdventHealth

Taylor Montgomery makes birdie on No. 17 at AdventHealth

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Taylor Montgomery heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the 2026 World Wide Technology Championship (Nov. 5-8), looking to improve on a missed cut at last year's edition of the event. Montgomery's best result at this venue came in 2023, when he finished tied for 10th at 16-under.

Latest odds for Montgomery at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Montgomery's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC71-71-2
2024T6468-74-70-73-3
2023T1065-70-67-66-16

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Montgomery's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Montgomery's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 10th at 16-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Montgomery's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC67-72-3--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC77-74+11--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-73+2--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC76-67-1--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC73-68-1--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3469-72-71-71-1--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-73+4--

Montgomery's recent performances

  • Montgomery's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tied for 34th at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he posted a score of 1-under.
  • He has averaged -0.877 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • Montgomery has averaged -0.430 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -1.373 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Montgomery's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.098-0.877
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.584-0.469
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.5040.402
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.539-0.430
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.717-1.373

Montgomery's advanced stats and rankings

  • Montgomery is averaging -1.098 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, with a Driving Distance of 289.7 yards.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average stands at -0.584 in 2026, and he is hitting 53.33% of Greens in Regulation.
  • Around the green, Montgomery has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.504 in 2026.
  • On the greens, he is averaging -0.539 Strokes Gained: Putting, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00.
  • Montgomery is breaking par 20.56% of the time in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 23.33%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R1
In Progress

World Wide Technology Championship

T1

Nick Dunlap
USA
N. Dunlap
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

-8

T1

USA
N. Dunlap
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

T1

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
fire
Hot Streak
Tot
-8
Thru
16

-8

T1

USA
C. Kirk
fire
Hot Streak
Tot
-8
Thru
16

T3

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-7
Thru
F

-7

T3

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-7
Thru
F

T3

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-7
Thru
17*

-7

T3

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-7
Thru
17*

T3

Harry Hall
ENG
H. Hall
Tot
-7
Thru
16

-7

T3

ENG
H. Hall
Tot
-7
Thru
16
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