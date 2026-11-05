Taylor Montgomery betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Taylor Montgomery heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the 2026 World Wide Technology Championship (Nov. 5-8), looking to improve on a missed cut at last year's edition of the event. Montgomery's best result at this venue came in 2023, when he finished tied for 10th at 16-under.
Montgomery's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|2024
|T64
|68-74-70-73
|-3
|2023
|T10
|65-70-67-66
|-16
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Montgomery's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Montgomery's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 10th at 16-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Montgomery's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|76-67
|-1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|69-72-71-71
|-1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
Montgomery's recent performances
- Montgomery's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tied for 34th at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he posted a score of 1-under.
- He has averaged -0.877 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- Montgomery has averaged -0.430 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.373 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Montgomery's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.098
|-0.877
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.584
|-0.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.504
|0.402
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.539
|-0.430
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.717
|-1.373
Montgomery's advanced stats and rankings
- Montgomery is averaging -1.098 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, with a Driving Distance of 289.7 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average stands at -0.584 in 2026, and he is hitting 53.33% of Greens in Regulation.
- Around the green, Montgomery has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.504 in 2026.
- On the greens, he is averaging -0.539 Strokes Gained: Putting, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00.
- Montgomery is breaking par 20.56% of the time in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 23.33%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.