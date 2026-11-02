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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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60M AGO

Chandler Blanchet betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chandler Blanchet sinks 24-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Mexico Open

Chandler Blanchet sinks 24-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Mexico Open

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Chandler Blanchet makes his first appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, teeing off at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, Nov. 5-8. Blanchet will look to build on a recent top-10 finish as he enters the $6 million event.

Latest odds for Blanchet at the World Wide Technology Championship.

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • This will be Blanchet's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Chandler Blanchet's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico Open6871-67-71-75E--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT662-67-71-13--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5969-63-69-73-10--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT6669-70-68-69-8--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-73+5--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT2072-65-66-67-1040.08
July 26, 20263M OpenT2467-68-67-69-1332.50
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC74-71+5--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-77+5--

Chandler Blanchet's recent performances

  • Blanchet has recorded one top-10 and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for sixth at 13-under.
  • Blanchet has averaged -0.022 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Blanchet has averaged -0.704 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Chandler Blanchet's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee820.076-0.022
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green860.0950.197
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green165-0.577-0.632
Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.340-0.247
Average Strokes Gained: Total148-0.746-0.704

Chandler Blanchet's advanced stats and rankings

  • Blanchet ranks 82nd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.076 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 300.4 yards ranks 131st.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Blanchet holds a 0.095 mark that ranks 86th on the Tour. He ranks 63rd with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.33%.
  • Blanchet has struggled around the greens in 2026, ranking 165th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green at -0.577, and 144th in Strokes Gained: Putting at -0.340. He averages 29.46 Putts Per Round, ranking 143rd on the Tour.
  • Blanchet ranks 110th on the Tour with 347 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026. His Strokes Gained: Total of -0.746 ranks 148th, and he ranks 142nd by breaking par 20.76% of the time, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.97% ranks 117th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Blanchet as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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