Chandler Blanchet betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Chandler Blanchet sinks 24-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Mexico Open
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Chandler Blanchet makes his first appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, teeing off at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, Nov. 5-8. Blanchet will look to build on a recent top-10 finish as he enters the $6 million event.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This will be Blanchet's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Chandler Blanchet's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|68
|71-67-71-75
|E
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T6
|62-67-71
|-13
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T59
|69-63-69-73
|-10
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T66
|69-70-68-69
|-8
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T20
|72-65-66-67
|-10
|40.08
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T24
|67-68-67-69
|-13
|32.50
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-77
|+5
|--
Chandler Blanchet's recent performances
- Blanchet has recorded one top-10 and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for sixth at 13-under.
- Blanchet has averaged -0.022 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Blanchet has averaged -0.704 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Chandler Blanchet's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|82
|0.076
|-0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.095
|0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|165
|-0.577
|-0.632
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.340
|-0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|148
|-0.746
|-0.704
Chandler Blanchet's advanced stats and rankings
- Blanchet ranks 82nd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.076 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 300.4 yards ranks 131st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Blanchet holds a 0.095 mark that ranks 86th on the Tour. He ranks 63rd with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.33%.
- Blanchet has struggled around the greens in 2026, ranking 165th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green at -0.577, and 144th in Strokes Gained: Putting at -0.340. He averages 29.46 Putts Per Round, ranking 143rd on the Tour.
- Blanchet ranks 110th on the Tour with 347 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026. His Strokes Gained: Total of -0.746 ranks 148th, and he ranks 142nd by breaking par 20.76% of the time, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.97% ranks 117th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Blanchet as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.