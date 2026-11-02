Chandler Blanchet betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Blanchet ranks 82nd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.076 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 300.4 yards ranks 131st.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Blanchet holds a 0.095 mark that ranks 86th on the Tour. He ranks 63rd with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.33%.

Blanchet has struggled around the greens in 2026, ranking 165th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green at -0.577, and 144th in Strokes Gained: Putting at -0.340. He averages 29.46 Putts Per Round, ranking 143rd on the Tour.