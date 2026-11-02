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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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Takumi Kanaya betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Takumi Kanaya holes 49-foot approach for birdie on No. 10 at Mexico Open

Takumi Kanaya holes 49-foot approach for birdie on No. 10 at Mexico Open

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Takumi Kanaya finished tied for 63rd at the World Wide Technology Championship last year, posting a score of 9-under. He returns to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the 2026 edition of the event, set for Nov. 5-8.

Latest odds for Kanaya at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Kanaya's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T6369-67-69-74-9

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Kanaya's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 63rd after posting a score of 9-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Kanaya's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC71-71E--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4468-69-69-7--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT2370-69-68-69-8--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2669-65-67-67-16--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT4373-66-65-68-12--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC72-68E--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC73-69E--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1566-68-68-67-1129.25

Kanaya's recent performances

  • Kanaya has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 15th at 11-under.
  • Kanaya has averaged 0.426 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.372 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Kanaya has averaged 0.342 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee890.0440.426
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160-0.719-0.781
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green170.3020.326
Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.3420.372
Average Strokes Gained: Total107-0.0310.342

Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kanaya posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.044, ranking 89th on the Tour in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 295.4 yards ranked 152nd on the Tour.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kanaya holds a -0.719 mark, ranking 160th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 64.44% ranks 142nd.
  • Around the green, Kanaya has been one of the stronger performers on Tour, ranking 17th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.302.
  • On the greens, Kanaya has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.342, ranking 27th on the Tour. He ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.49, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.19% ranks 20th on the Tour.
  • Kanaya has accumulated 169 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 144th on the Tour. His Par Breakers rate of 19.38% ranks 161st.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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