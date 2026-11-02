Takumi Kanaya betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Takumi Kanaya holes 49-foot approach for birdie on No. 10 at Mexico Open
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Takumi Kanaya finished tied for 63rd at the World Wide Technology Championship last year, posting a score of 9-under. He returns to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the 2026 edition of the event, set for Nov. 5-8.
Kanaya's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T63
|69-67-69-74
|-9
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Kanaya's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 63rd after posting a score of 9-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Kanaya's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T44
|68-69-69
|-7
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T23
|70-69-68-69
|-8
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T26
|69-65-67-67
|-16
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T43
|73-66-65-68
|-12
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T15
|66-68-68-67
|-11
|29.25
Kanaya's recent performances
- Kanaya has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 15th at 11-under.
- Kanaya has averaged 0.426 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.372 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Kanaya has averaged 0.342 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|0.044
|0.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|160
|-0.719
|-0.781
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|17
|0.302
|0.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.342
|0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|-0.031
|0.342
Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings
- Kanaya posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.044, ranking 89th on the Tour in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 295.4 yards ranked 152nd on the Tour.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kanaya holds a -0.719 mark, ranking 160th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 64.44% ranks 142nd.
- Around the green, Kanaya has been one of the stronger performers on Tour, ranking 17th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.302.
- On the greens, Kanaya has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.342, ranking 27th on the Tour. He ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.49, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.19% ranks 20th on the Tour.
- Kanaya has accumulated 169 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 144th on the Tour. His Par Breakers rate of 19.38% ranks 161st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.