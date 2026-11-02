Takumi Kanaya betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Kanaya posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.044, ranking 89th on the Tour in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 295.4 yards ranked 152nd on the Tour.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kanaya holds a -0.719 mark, ranking 160th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 64.44% ranks 142nd.

Around the green, Kanaya has been one of the stronger performers on Tour, ranking 17th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.302.

On the greens, Kanaya has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.342, ranking 27th on the Tour. He ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.49, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.19% ranks 20th on the Tour.