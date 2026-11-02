Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Yellamaraju ranks 35th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.301 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 314.5 yards ranks 26th on the Tour.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Yellamaraju holds a 0.171 mark that ranks 68th on the Tour. He ranks 93rd with a 66.80% Greens in Regulation rate.

Yellamaraju ranks 78th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.023 in 2026.

On the greens, Yellamaraju carries a -0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 89th on the Tour. He ranks 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61.