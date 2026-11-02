Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Sudarshan Yellamaraju drains 9-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at Mexico Open
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Sudarshan Yellamaraju makes his way to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the 2026 World Wide Technology Championship, set for Nov. 5-8. He enters the week in decent form, having posted a top-10 finish among his last 10 Tour appearances.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Yellamaraju's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Sudarshan Yellamaraju's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T34
|66-72-66-69
|-11
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T45
|63-69-68-72
|-12
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T47
|70-65-76-71
|+2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T52
|68-65-69-77
|-1
|6.257
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T8
|69-66-65-68
|-12
|80.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T40
|73-75-74-72
|+6
|19.500
Sudarshan Yellamaraju's recent performances
- Yellamaraju has recorded one top-10 finish over his last 10 appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for eighth at 12-under.
- Yellamaraju has averaged 0.412 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.954 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Yellamaraju has averaged -0.164 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Sudarshan Yellamaraju's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.301
|0.412
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|68
|0.171
|0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|78
|0.023
|0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|-0.019
|-0.954
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.475
|-0.164
Sudarshan Yellamaraju's advanced stats and rankings
- Yellamaraju ranks 35th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.301 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 314.5 yards ranks 26th on the Tour.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Yellamaraju holds a 0.171 mark that ranks 68th on the Tour. He ranks 93rd with a 66.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Yellamaraju ranks 78th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.023 in 2026.
- On the greens, Yellamaraju carries a -0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 89th on the Tour. He ranks 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61.
- Yellamaraju ranks 40th on the Tour by breaking par 23.23% of the time, and his 14.52% Bogey Avoidance rate places him 59th. He has accumulated 737 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 57th on the Tour, with a Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.475 that ranks 49th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yellamaraju as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.