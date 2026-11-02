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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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43M AGO

Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sudarshan Yellamaraju drains 9-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at Mexico Open

Sudarshan Yellamaraju drains 9-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at Mexico Open

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Sudarshan Yellamaraju makes his way to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the 2026 World Wide Technology Championship, set for Nov. 5-8. He enters the week in decent form, having posted a top-10 finish among his last 10 Tour appearances.

Latest odds for Yellamaraju at the World Wide Technology Championship.

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • This is Yellamaraju's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Sudarshan Yellamaraju's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT3466-72-66-69-11--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4563-69-68-72-12--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4770-65-76-71+2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC69-69-2--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC71-72+1--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT5268-65-69-77-16.257
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC73-72+5--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT869-66-65-68-1280.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4073-75-74-72+619.500

Sudarshan Yellamaraju's recent performances

  • Yellamaraju has recorded one top-10 finish over his last 10 appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for eighth at 12-under.
  • Yellamaraju has averaged 0.412 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.954 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Yellamaraju has averaged -0.164 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Sudarshan Yellamaraju's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee350.3010.412
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green680.1710.140
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green780.0230.239
Average Strokes Gained: Putting89-0.019-0.954
Average Strokes Gained: Total490.475-0.164

Sudarshan Yellamaraju's advanced stats and rankings

  • Yellamaraju ranks 35th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.301 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 314.5 yards ranks 26th on the Tour.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Yellamaraju holds a 0.171 mark that ranks 68th on the Tour. He ranks 93rd with a 66.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Yellamaraju ranks 78th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.023 in 2026.
  • On the greens, Yellamaraju carries a -0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 89th on the Tour. He ranks 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61.
  • Yellamaraju ranks 40th on the Tour by breaking par 23.23% of the time, and his 14.52% Bogey Avoidance rate places him 59th. He has accumulated 737 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 57th on the Tour, with a Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.475 that ranks 49th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Yellamaraju as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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