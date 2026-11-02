Stephan Jaeger betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Jaeger ranks 138th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.288 in 2026, though his Driving Distance of 312.5 yards ranks 40th.

In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Jaeger holds a 0.009 mark that ranks 94th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.32% ranks 83rd.

Jaeger has been strong around the greens in 2026, ranking 17th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green (0.302) and 17th in Par Breakers at 24.20%.

On the greens, Jaeger ranks 46th in Strokes Gained: Putting (0.208) and 32nd in Putts Per Round with an average of 28.42.