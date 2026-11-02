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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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41M AGO

Stephan Jaeger betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Stephan Jaeger sinks 12-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at Baycurrent

Stephan Jaeger sinks 12-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at Baycurrent

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Stephan Jaeger has missed the cut in both of his previous appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship. He returns to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the Nov. 5-8 event looking to turn things around in 2026.

Latest odds for Jaeger at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Jaeger's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC71-73E
2022MC67-74-1

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even.
  • Jaeger's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he missed the cut at 1-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Jaeger's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT469-65-67-70-13--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2663-65-68-72-16--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT5770-69-68-67-10--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT2665-68-69-69-931
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-70-2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC68-74-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1563-69-65-72-1129.25
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT1564-72-68-66-1450
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC73-77+10--

Jaeger's recent performances

  • Jaeger has one top-five and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that span came at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for fourth at 13-under.
  • Jaeger has averaged -0.331 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.688 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Jaeger has averaged 0.711 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.288-0.331
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green940.0090.130
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green170.3020.224
Average Strokes Gained: Putting460.2080.688
Average Strokes Gained: Total790.2300.711

Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings

  • Jaeger ranks 138th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.288 in 2026, though his Driving Distance of 312.5 yards ranks 40th.
  • In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Jaeger holds a 0.009 mark that ranks 94th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.32% ranks 83rd.
  • Jaeger has been strong around the greens in 2026, ranking 17th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green (0.302) and 17th in Par Breakers at 24.20%.
  • On the greens, Jaeger ranks 46th in Strokes Gained: Putting (0.208) and 32nd in Putts Per Round with an average of 28.42.
  • Jaeger ranks 32nd on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, limiting bogeys to 13.67% of holes played, and has accumulated 494 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 83rd on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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