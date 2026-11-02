Stephan Jaeger betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Stephan Jaeger sinks 12-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at Baycurrent
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Stephan Jaeger has missed the cut in both of his previous appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship. He returns to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the Nov. 5-8 event looking to turn things around in 2026.
Jaeger's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-73
|E
|2022
|MC
|67-74
|-1
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even.
- Jaeger's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he missed the cut at 1-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Jaeger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T4
|69-65-67-70
|-13
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T26
|63-65-68-72
|-16
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T57
|70-69-68-67
|-10
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|65-68-69-69
|-9
|31
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T15
|63-69-65-72
|-11
|29.25
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T15
|64-72-68-66
|-14
|50
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-77
|+10
|--
Jaeger's recent performances
- Jaeger has one top-five and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that span came at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for fourth at 13-under.
- Jaeger has averaged -0.331 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.688 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger has averaged 0.711 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.288
|-0.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|0.009
|0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|17
|0.302
|0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|46
|0.208
|0.688
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.230
|0.711
Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings
- Jaeger ranks 138th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.288 in 2026, though his Driving Distance of 312.5 yards ranks 40th.
- In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Jaeger holds a 0.009 mark that ranks 94th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.32% ranks 83rd.
- Jaeger has been strong around the greens in 2026, ranking 17th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green (0.302) and 17th in Par Breakers at 24.20%.
- On the greens, Jaeger ranks 46th in Strokes Gained: Putting (0.208) and 32nd in Putts Per Round with an average of 28.42.
- Jaeger ranks 32nd on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, limiting bogeys to 13.67% of holes played, and has accumulated 494 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 83rd on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.