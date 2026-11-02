Ryan Gerard betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Ryan Gerard's 216-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 14 at Baycurrent
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Ryan Gerard heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the 2026 World Wide Technology Championship, tee Nov. 5-8, looking to build on a T14 finish at this event in 2024. Defending champion Ben Griffin set a high benchmark at 29-under last year, and Gerard will be looking to contend at the top of the leaderboard this time around.
Gerard's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T14
|70-66-69-68
|-15
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Gerard's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Gerard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T4
|68-69-66-68
|-13
|--
|Aug. 30, 2026
|Tour Championship
|3
|65-65-66-72
|-12
|--
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|T16
|70-66-69-69
|-6
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T24
|70-70-68-69
|-3
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|63-69-69-67
|-12
|70.286
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T9
|67-67-69-72
|-5
|156.000
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T26
|68-67-68-71
|-6
|31.750
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T44
|68-68-70-65
|-9
|16.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
Gerard's recent performances
- Gerard has recorded two top-five and four top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Tour Championship, where he finished third with a score of 12-under.
- Gerard has averaged 0.469 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Gerard has averaged 0.764 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.258
|0.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.334
|0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|135
|-0.150
|0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|25
|0.362
|0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|0.805
|0.764
Gerard's advanced stats and rankings
- Gerard ranks 45th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.258, while his average driving distance of 308.1 yards ranks 63rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Gerard carries a 0.334 mark that ranks 41st on the Tour. He ranks 81st with a 67.42% Greens in Regulation percentage.
- Gerard's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.150 ranks 135th on the Tour, an area he will be looking to improve upon.
- On the greens, Gerard posts a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.362, ranking 25th on the Tour. He also ranks 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41.
- Gerard ranks 20th on the Tour by breaking par 24.07% of the time, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.41% ranks 54th. He has accumulated 1,496 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 16th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.