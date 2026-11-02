Ryan Gerard betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Gerard ranks 45th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.258, while his average driving distance of 308.1 yards ranks 63rd.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Gerard carries a 0.334 mark that ranks 41st on the Tour. He ranks 81st with a 67.42% Greens in Regulation percentage.

Gerard's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.150 ranks 135th on the Tour, an area he will be looking to improve upon.

On the greens, Gerard posts a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.362, ranking 25th on the Tour. He also ranks 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41.