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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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43M AGO

Ryan Gerard betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Gerard's 216-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 14 at Baycurrent

Ryan Gerard's 216-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 14 at Baycurrent

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Ryan Gerard heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the 2026 World Wide Technology Championship, tee Nov. 5-8, looking to build on a T14 finish at this event in 2024. Defending champion Ben Griffin set a high benchmark at 29-under last year, and Gerard will be looking to contend at the top of the leaderboard this time around.

Latest odds for Gerard at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Gerard's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T1470-66-69-68-15

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Gerard's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 15-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Gerard's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT468-69-66-68-13--
Aug. 30, 2026Tour Championship365-65-66-72-12--
Aug. 23, 2026BMW ChampionshipT1670-66-69-69-6--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2470-70-68-69-3--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT863-69-69-67-1270.286
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT967-67-69-72-5156.000
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT2668-67-68-71-631.750
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT4468-68-70-65-916.500
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC73-72+5--

Gerard's recent performances

  • Gerard has recorded two top-five and four top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Tour Championship, where he finished third with a score of 12-under.
  • Gerard has averaged 0.469 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Gerard has averaged 0.764 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee450.2580.469
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green410.3340.070
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green135-0.1500.087
Average Strokes Gained: Putting250.3620.138
Average Strokes Gained: Total210.8050.764

Gerard's advanced stats and rankings

  • Gerard ranks 45th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.258, while his average driving distance of 308.1 yards ranks 63rd.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Gerard carries a 0.334 mark that ranks 41st on the Tour. He ranks 81st with a 67.42% Greens in Regulation percentage.
  • Gerard's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.150 ranks 135th on the Tour, an area he will be looking to improve upon.
  • On the greens, Gerard posts a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.362, ranking 25th on the Tour. He also ranks 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41.
  • Gerard ranks 20th on the Tour by breaking par 24.07% of the time, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.41% ranks 54th. He has accumulated 1,496 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 16th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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