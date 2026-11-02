Rico Hoey betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Rico Hoey holes 39-foot shot for birdie on No. 11 at Butterfield Bermuda
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Rico Hoey heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, Nov. 5-8, looking to build on a tied for 21st finish at this event last year. He posted an 18-under total in 2025, a significant improvement over his tied for 45th showing in 2024.
Hoey's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T21
|69-66-67-68
|-18
|2024
|T45
|67-70-69-73
|-9
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Hoey's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 18-under.
- His best finish at this event came in 2025, the same year as his most recent appearance.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Hoey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T52
|69-67-71
|-6
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T10
|64-69-65-67
|-19
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T39
|67-67-70-67
|-13
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T25
|66-65-71-69
|-9
|33.250
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T15
|66-69-66-68
|-11
|51.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T62
|67-72-71-71
|-3
|4.500
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T67
|70-71-72-69
|-6
|2.178
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T49
|71-66-68-69
|-6
|4.822
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
Hoey's recent performances
- Hoey has recorded one top-10 and two top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 10th at 19-under.
- Hoey has averaged 0.740 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Hoey has averaged 0.850 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|17
|0.440
|0.740
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.097
|0.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|128
|-0.128
|-0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|140
|-0.309
|-0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|0.100
|0.850
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey ranks 17th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.440 in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 311.4 yards ranks 47th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hoey holds a 0.097 mark that ranks 85th on the Tour. He ranks 48th with a 68.89% Greens in Regulation percentage.
- Around the green, Hoey has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.128, ranking 128th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Hoey holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.309, which places him 140th on the Tour. He ranks 127th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.27.
- Hoey has accumulated 326 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 113th on the Tour. He ranks 60th by breaking par 22.72% of the time, and 79th with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.94%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.