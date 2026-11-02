Rico Hoey betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Hoey ranks 17th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.440 in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 311.4 yards ranks 47th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hoey holds a 0.097 mark that ranks 85th on the Tour. He ranks 48th with a 68.89% Greens in Regulation percentage.

Around the green, Hoey has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.128, ranking 128th on the Tour.

On the greens, Hoey holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.309, which places him 140th on the Tour. He ranks 127th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.27.