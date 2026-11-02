PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
44M AGO

Rico Hoey betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rico Hoey holes 39-foot shot for birdie on No. 11 at Butterfield Bermuda

Rico Hoey holes 39-foot shot for birdie on No. 11 at Butterfield Bermuda

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Rico Hoey heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, Nov. 5-8, looking to build on a tied for 21st finish at this event last year. He posted an 18-under total in 2025, a significant improvement over his tied for 45th showing in 2024.

Latest odds for Hoey at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Hoey's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2169-66-67-68-18
2024T4567-70-69-73-9

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Hoey's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 18-under.
  • His best finish at this event came in 2025, the same year as his most recent appearance.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Hoey's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC69-70-3--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5269-67-71-6--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1064-69-65-67-19--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT3967-67-70-67-13--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2566-65-71-69-933.250
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT1566-69-66-68-1151.000
July 26, 20263M OpenT6267-72-71-71-34.500
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6770-71-72-69-62.178
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT4971-66-68-69-64.822
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC68-72-2--

Hoey's recent performances

  • Hoey has recorded one top-10 and two top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 10th at 19-under.
  • Hoey has averaged 0.740 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Hoey has averaged 0.850 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170.4400.740
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green850.0970.304
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green128-0.128-0.033
Average Strokes Gained: Putting140-0.309-0.161
Average Strokes Gained: Total950.1000.850

Hoey's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hoey ranks 17th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.440 in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 311.4 yards ranks 47th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hoey holds a 0.097 mark that ranks 85th on the Tour. He ranks 48th with a 68.89% Greens in Regulation percentage.
  • Around the green, Hoey has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.128, ranking 128th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Hoey holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.309, which places him 140th on the Tour. He ranks 127th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.27.
  • Hoey has accumulated 326 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 113th on the Tour. He ranks 60th by breaking par 22.72% of the time, and 79th with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.94%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
14H AGO
Points and payouts: See what each player earned at VidantaWorld
Golfbet News
Image for article.
15H AGO
Novak sails to five-shot win at VidantaWorld for first individual Tour title
Daily Wrap Up
Image for article.
15H AGO
Brown turning lessons into momentum ahead of first full Tour season
Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW