Rafael Campos betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Campos ranks 133rd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.237 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranks 80th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Campos holds a -0.108 mark that ranks 115th on the Tour. He ranks 79th with a 67.54% Greens in Regulation percentage.

Around the green, Campos has a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.336, which places him 159th on the Tour.

On the greens, Campos has a -0.380 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, ranking 155th on the Tour. He ranks 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.51, and ranks 147th by breaking par 20.47% of the time.