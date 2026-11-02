Rafael Campos betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Rafael Campos gets up-and-down from 105 yards for birdie on No. 12 at Mexico Open
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Rafael Campos heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, running Nov. 5-8, 2026, looking to improve on back-to-back missed cuts at this event. Ben Griffin is the defending champion after posting a 29-under performance in 2025.
Campos's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|2024
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|2021
|T52
|72-68-69-71
|-4
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Campos's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Campos's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 52nd at 4-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Campos's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T40
|72-64-67-71
|-10
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T44
|69-65-72
|-7
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T25
|65-69-69-68
|-9
|33.250
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T15
|66-67-66-70
|-11
|29.250
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T67
|66-71-72-71
|-4
|3.300
Campos's recent performances
- Campos's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 15th at 11-under.
- He has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- Campos has an average of 0.088 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Campos has averaged 0.093 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campos's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.237
|0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.108
|-0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|159
|-0.336
|0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|155
|-0.380
|-0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|157
|-1.060
|0.093
Campos's advanced stats and rankings
- Campos ranks 133rd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.237 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranks 80th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Campos holds a -0.108 mark that ranks 115th on the Tour. He ranks 79th with a 67.54% Greens in Regulation percentage.
- Around the green, Campos has a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.336, which places him 159th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Campos has a -0.380 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, ranking 155th on the Tour. He ranks 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.51, and ranks 147th by breaking par 20.47% of the time.
- Campos has a Strokes Gained: Total mark of -1.060, ranking 157th on the Tour. He has accumulated 104 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 161st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.