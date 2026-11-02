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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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1H AGO

Rafael Campos betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rafael Campos gets up-and-down from 105 yards for birdie on No. 12 at Mexico Open

Rafael Campos gets up-and-down from 105 yards for birdie on No. 12 at Mexico Open

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Rafael Campos heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, running Nov. 5-8, 2026, looking to improve on back-to-back missed cuts at this event. Ben Griffin is the defending champion after posting a 29-under performance in 2025.

Latest odds for Campos at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Campos's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC75-71+2
2024MC73-72+1
2021T5272-68-69-71-4

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Campos's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
  • Campos's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 52nd at 4-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Campos's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT4072-64-67-71-10--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4469-65-72-7--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-72-2--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC72-70E--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2565-69-69-68-933.250
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC69-72+1--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-73+3--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1566-67-66-70-1129.250
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT6766-71-72-71-43.300

Campos's recent performances

  • Campos's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 15th at 11-under.
  • He has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • Campos has an average of 0.088 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Campos has averaged 0.093 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Campos's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee133-0.2370.088
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green115-0.108-0.207
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green159-0.3360.239
Average Strokes Gained: Putting155-0.380-0.027
Average Strokes Gained: Total157-1.0600.093

Campos's advanced stats and rankings

  • Campos ranks 133rd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.237 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranks 80th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Campos holds a -0.108 mark that ranks 115th on the Tour. He ranks 79th with a 67.54% Greens in Regulation percentage.
  • Around the green, Campos has a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.336, which places him 159th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Campos has a -0.380 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, ranking 155th on the Tour. He ranks 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.51, and ranks 147th by breaking par 20.47% of the time.
  • Campos has a Strokes Gained: Total mark of -1.060, ranking 157th on the Tour. He has accumulated 104 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 161st.

All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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