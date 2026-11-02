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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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20M AGO

Preston Stout betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Preston Stout's 104-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 16 at 3M Open

Preston Stout's 104-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 16 at 3M Open

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Preston Stout heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, set for Nov. 5-8. It will mark his first appearance at this event in at least the past five years.

Latest odds for Stout at the World Wide Technology Championship.

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • This will be Stout's first appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
  • Ben Griffin won the 2025 edition of this tournament, finishing at 29-under.

Preston Stout's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC69-71-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT4968-67-68-71-6--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT1566-69-66-69-14--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC72-77+9--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-76+3--
July 27, 20253M OpenMC68-70-4--

Preston Stout's recent performances

  • Stout has recorded one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that span came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 15th at 14-under.
  • Stout has averaged 0.216 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.335 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Stout has averaged -0.251 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Preston Stout's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.2150.216
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.2090.209
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.340-0.341
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.336-0.335
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.251-0.251

Preston Stout's advanced stats and rankings

  • Stout is averaging 0.215 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 314.7 yards.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at 0.209 for the 2026 season, with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.44%.
  • Around the green, Stout carries a -0.340 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in 2026.
  • On the putting surface, Stout is averaging -0.336 Strokes Gained: Putting this season, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.57.
  • Stout is breaking par 25.00% of the time in 2026, and his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 18.25%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Stout as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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