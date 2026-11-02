Preston Stout betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
Preston Stout's 104-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 16 at 3M Open
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Preston Stout heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, set for Nov. 5-8. It will mark his first appearance at this event in at least the past five years.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This will be Stout's first appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won the 2025 edition of this tournament, finishing at 29-under.
Preston Stout's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T49
|68-67-68-71
|-6
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T15
|66-69-66-69
|-14
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-77
|+9
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
Preston Stout's recent performances
- Stout has recorded one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that span came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 15th at 14-under.
- Stout has averaged 0.216 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.335 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Stout has averaged -0.251 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Preston Stout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.215
|0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.209
|0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.340
|-0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.336
|-0.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.251
|-0.251
Preston Stout's advanced stats and rankings
- Stout is averaging 0.215 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 314.7 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at 0.209 for the 2026 season, with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.44%.
- Around the green, Stout carries a -0.340 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in 2026.
- On the putting surface, Stout is averaging -0.336 Strokes Gained: Putting this season, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.57.
- Stout is breaking par 25.00% of the time in 2026, and his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 18.25%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stout as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.